2018 Peugeot 508 SW Teased, Online Debut Imminent

Peugeot wants us to uncover the identity of a new model from a cryptic post on Twitter, and after a bit of flipping and head-scratching, we found out what the French automaker will debut in the following weeks. It’s the 508 SW, ladies and gentlemen, featuring a larger trunk than the sedan thanks to the longroof body style.
The sloping roofline of the station wagon will differentiate the 508 SW from other models in the segment, but on the other hand, Peugeot is certain to play the practicality card with the newcomer. Even though the debut is scheduled for June 2018, the 508 SW will be presented in the flesh this fall at the Paris Motor Show.
Like the sedan, the wagon is underpinned by the EMP2 vehicle architecture. Developed with electrification in mind, the EMP2 can accommodate a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the case of the DS 7 Crossback and Citroen C5 Aircross. Brand officials told the automotive media at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show that the 508 will be electrified in late 2019. The battery is expected to be located under the rear seats, while the rear-drive unit will give AWD to an otherwise FWD model.
Those who aren’t interested in electrification can choose from two gasoline engines (PureTech 180 and 225) and three diesels (BlueHDi 130, 160, and 180). In addition to the six-speed manual of the BlueHDi 130, Peugeot offers the EAT8 eight-speed automatic as standard on every other engine option. Start & Stop, meanwhile, is the norm for every engine in the lineup, including the 225-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo.
According to French motoring media, the 508 could be enhanced with the engine from the 308 GTi hot hatchback at some point in 2019. The five-door fastback would get 270 ponies from the four-cylinder, but it’s not nearly enough to take on the 280-hp Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI. On the other hand, Peugeot is anticipated to revive the Ti nameplate to set the top-level 508 apart from the rest of the lineup.
Over in France, the 508 starts at €32,300 for the entry-level Active. The Volkswagen Passat in Confortline specification, meanwhile, kicks off at €31,540.
Like the sedan, the wagon is underpinned by the EMP2 vehicle architecture. Developed with electrification in mind, the EMP2 can accommodate a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the case of the DS 7 Crossback and Citroen C5 Aircross. Brand officials told the automotive media at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show that the 508 will be electrified in late 2019. The battery is expected to be located under the rear seats, while the rear-drive unit will give AWD to an otherwise FWD model.
Those who aren’t interested in electrification can choose from two gasoline engines (PureTech 180 and 225) and three diesels (BlueHDi 130, 160, and 180). In addition to the six-speed manual of the BlueHDi 130, Peugeot offers the EAT8 eight-speed automatic as standard on every other engine option. Start & Stop, meanwhile, is the norm for every engine in the lineup, including the 225-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo.
According to French motoring media, the 508 could be enhanced with the engine from the 308 GTi hot hatchback at some point in 2019. The five-door fastback would get 270 ponies from the four-cylinder, but it’s not nearly enough to take on the 280-hp Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI. On the other hand, Peugeot is anticipated to revive the Ti nameplate to set the top-level 508 apart from the rest of the lineup.
Over in France, the 508 starts at €32,300 for the entry-level Active. The Volkswagen Passat in Confortline specification, meanwhile, kicks off at €31,540.
To uncover my identity you will have to#BreakTheCodes. pic.twitter.com/Sh2rdX2lfZ— Peugeot (@Peugeot) June 4, 2018