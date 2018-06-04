autoevolution
 

2018 Peugeot 508 SW Teased, Online Debut Imminent

4 Jun 2018, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Peugeot wants us to uncover the identity of a new model from a cryptic post on Twitter, and after a bit of flipping and head-scratching, we found out what the French automaker will debut in the following weeks. It’s the 508 SW, ladies and gentlemen, featuring a larger trunk than the sedan thanks to the longroof body style.
40 photos
2018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 5082018 Peugeot 508
The sloping roofline of the station wagon will differentiate the 508 SW from other models in the segment, but on the other hand, Peugeot is certain to play the practicality card with the newcomer. Even though the debut is scheduled for June 2018, the 508 SW will be presented in the flesh this fall at the Paris Motor Show.

Like the sedan, the wagon is underpinned by the EMP2 vehicle architecture. Developed with electrification in mind, the EMP2 can accommodate a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the case of the DS 7 Crossback and Citroen C5 Aircross. Brand officials told the automotive media at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show that the 508 will be electrified in late 2019. The battery is expected to be located under the rear seats, while the rear-drive unit will give AWD to an otherwise FWD model.

Those who aren’t interested in electrification can choose from two gasoline engines (PureTech 180 and 225) and three diesels (BlueHDi 130, 160, and 180). In addition to the six-speed manual of the BlueHDi 130, Peugeot offers the EAT8 eight-speed automatic as standard on every other engine option. Start & Stop, meanwhile, is the norm for every engine in the lineup, including the 225-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo.

According to French motoring media, the 508 could be enhanced with the engine from the 308 GTi hot hatchback at some point in 2019. The five-door fastback would get 270 ponies from the four-cylinder, but it’s not nearly enough to take on the 280-hp Volkswagen Arteon 2.0 TSI. On the other hand, Peugeot is anticipated to revive the Ti nameplate to set the top-level 508 apart from the rest of the lineup.

Over in France, the 508 starts at €32,300 for the entry-level Active. The Volkswagen Passat in Confortline specification, meanwhile, kicks off at €31,540.

Editor's note:

Rendering pictured, courtesy of Kleber Silva on Behance.
2018 Peugeot 508 SW teaser Peugeot 508 SW station wagon Peugeot 508 Europe Peugeot
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PEUGEOT models:
PEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVPEUGEOT 508PEUGEOT 508 MediumPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 SW GTPEUGEOT 308 SW GT CompactPEUGEOT 308 GTPEUGEOT 308 GT CompactAll PEUGEOT models  
 
 