2018 Peugeot 508 Leaked, Frameless Side Windows Revealed

One day before the scheduled online debut of the 2018 Peugeot 508, the first official images have surfaced, thanks to Motofilm
and High Speed Adventures. Already seen in both heavy camouflage
and naked, the photos are seen today present a surprisingly stylish car, with a few surprises until now kept under wraps.
We already talked about the million bucks worth of rear end
, and our opinion was confirmed by the official photos. The sloping roof, four-door coupe style, ends in a back-end completely different than the one customers of the lion are used to.
The front end doesn’t disappoint either, with fang-like LEDs on each side of the front grille and bumper making for an aggressive, yet elegant look. But the most intriguing design change at the exterior is the lack of frames for the side windows, used for the first time by the French manufacturer.
The interior of the new 508 looks is based on the i-Cockpit design and it looks as luxurious as they come. Two large digital displays, one right in front of the steering wheel and the other in the middle of the dasboard make for very stylish additions.
By the looks of it, the new 508 will take on, successfully, Volkswagen’s Passat on the European market, at least visually. Adding a great range of engines might be just the thing needed for the model to become a fierce competitor for the Germans.
There are no official information about power plants just yet, but there’s only one day left until the car 508 breaks cover in all its glory. What we know, thanks to CEO Carlos Tavares, is that the 508 would make full use of semi-autonomous driving features.
Based on the Instinct Concept
presented at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, the production version of the 508 is likely to meet its future buyers at the Swiss venue this year.