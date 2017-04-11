2018 MINI Cooper S Facelift Spotted Testing, It Has Minor Changes

MINI
is testing the upcoming facelift in its hatchback range, and our spy photographers
were ready to capture the moment.
They have spotted a Cooper S model
while it was being tested. As you can observe, the vehicle was not as covered as you would expect a prototype to be.
Instead, it had camouflage around and on its headlights, as well as the front grille and parts of its hood. Similar bits of vinyl were present on the hatch’s ornament, rear bumper, and rear lights.
We have seen this situation before with BMW Group’s recent facelifts, which include the 1 Series
. In the case of the German hatch, we are referring to a second Life Cycle Impulse in the range, and it did not require that many changes.
The same can be said for MINI, as its hatchback has been dramatically changed in some ways with the introduction of the new generation
, and it does not need to be significantly altered to remain fresh.
Instead, a few changes here and there will bring the desired effect on the British model, hopefully without making the ongoing cars look outdated. That is a tricky thing to ask from a car designer, and few facelifts manage this accomplishment, but it all depends on how the automobile was drawn up in the first place.
The 2018 MINI Cooper S
will continue to ride on the UKL platform, which it shares with several models from BMW, including the X1 and the 2 Series Active Tourer. Expect improvements to the engine lineup, more technology, and new equipment options for the interior.
Driver assistance systems are supposed to be enhanced, and the multimedia unit might get an overhaul of its interface and functional features.
MINI could apply changes to its driving modes, suspension, and steering, but these would only be subtle modifications that have to be thoroughly detailed to be observed by a regular person.
Those of you who have not driven the ongoing generation of the MINI hatchback, regardless of the fact that it is a Cooper S or another version, already know that sound proofing, comfort, and interior space have been improved significantly with the new generation.