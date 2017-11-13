2018 Mini Cooper S 5-Door Facelift Spied: What's So Different?

With the previous two generations, the only people who could tell the pre and post facelift models apart were the owners. It looks like things will stay the same, as this 2018 model has only a few changes under the camo.

9 photos



The fact that we're looking at this camo reminds us of the fact that the UKL-based hatchbacks are already halfway through their life cycle. Our spyshots show the 5-door version, which has a longer wheelbase and is unique to this generation. However, the changes will also apply to the 3-door.



The reason for such extensive testing could be new engines. More specifically, the 2-liter used by this Cooper S is said to have the exhaust manifold and turbocharger housed together in the cylinder head rather than being separate. There might also be a small power bump.



If we remember correctly, the previous generation got some sort of Vanos upgrade to the 1.6 turbo which increased the output from 175 to 184 HP . While we don't know the precise output of the new Cooper S, the BMW 320d will go from 190 to 204 HP, so that should give you an idea.



MINI is now facing stiff competition for a rival that's also of German build and 2-liter displacement. Specifically, the new Polo GTI, which packs 200 good ones.



The "little ones" should get some sort of mods as well. For example, the 1.5-liter 3-banger of the Cooper will have aluminum-cast turbos. The One will also get a bit more power, but you probably don't care about that.



Cosmetically, the Union Jack taillights will be the main talking point. However, MINI will still use fresh colors to set the facelift apart from previous versions. Most sites are talking about the facelift being inspired by the JCW GP concept . But that's basically just the taillights. We say that the updated MINI looks like the Clubman, which is no bad thing.The fact that we're looking at this camo reminds us of the fact that the UKL-based hatchbacks are already halfway through their life cycle. Our spyshots show the 5-door version, which has a longer wheelbase and is unique to this generation. However, the changes will also apply to the 3-door.The reason for such extensive testing could be new engines. More specifically, the 2-liter used by this Cooper S is said to have the exhaust manifold and turbocharger housed together in the cylinder head rather than being separate. There might also be a small power bump.If we remember correctly, the previous generation got some sort of Vanos upgrade to the 1.6 turbo which increased the output from 175 to 184. While we don't know the precise output of the new Cooper S, the BMW 320d will go from 190 to 204 HP, so that should give you an idea.MINI is now facing stiff competition for a rival that's also of German build and 2-liter displacement. Specifically, the new Polo GTI, which packs 200 good ones.The "little ones" should get some sort of mods as well. For example, the 1.5-liter 3-banger of the Cooper will have aluminum-cast turbos. The One will also get a bit more power, but you probably don't care about that.Cosmetically, the Union Jack taillights will be the main talking point. However, MINI will still use fresh colors to set the facelift apart from previous versions.