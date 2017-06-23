2018 Mercedes G-Class LED Headlights Look Like a Cool Restomod

The all-new G-Class has decided to show us more of its features. Predictably, there's a radar system in the middle of the grille, and some sharper-looking LED headlights.

5 photos



The G-Class is very much a car for nostalgic people in the sense that it's not a car at all, more of a retired army truck masquerading as a civilian. People love them, especially celebrities and Middle Eastern sheiks. So Mercedes is being very very careful with the changes it makes to the cash cow.



The outer shape of the headlights can still be drawn by tracing the outline of a soup bowl, but it's all new technology inside. The taillights also seem to use LED technology. It's a bit like looking at the Singer 911 or



We've gotten used to the



Being a G-Class designer is like doing the 911 - either the hardest or the easiest job in the world. If you like memes and read only the titles of news on Facebook, then the new $150,000 Mercedes 4x4 is a straight-up copy of the old one. But actually, they had the difficult job of making every panel look new while respecting decades of heritage.



And under the skin, you have regenerative braking or a 48-volt electrical system, certainly not stuff that's carried over from the 70's.



This is the vanilla model, but the G63 has also been spotted recently. In both cases, the current V8 engines are expected to be ditched for the latest 4.0-liter twin-turbo unit.



For some odd reason, people need a bit of nostalgia in their lives. Even though an iPhone can pretty much do everything, vinyl discs are very popular in certain crowds. Likewise, they make those Edison light bulbs that look like they're 100 years old but are powered by LEDs.The G-Class is very much a car for nostalgic people in the sense that it's not a car at all, more of a retired army truck masquerading as a civilian. People love them, especially celebrities and Middle Eastern sheiks. So Mercedes is being very very careful with the changes it makes to the cash cow.The outer shape of the headlights can still be drawn by tracing the outline of a soup bowl, but it's all new technology inside. The taillights also seem to use LED technology. It's a bit like looking at the Singer 911 or Eagle E-Type. We've gotten used to the W464 G-Class prototypes to the point where we don't notice they are significantly wider than the current models. The design continues to be boxy with the notable exception of the mirrors, which look like Shrek's ears.Being a G-Class designer is like doing the 911 - either the hardest or the easiest job in the world. If you like memes and read only the titles of news on Facebook, then the new $150,000 Mercedes 4x4 is a straight-up copy of the old one. But actually, they had the difficult job of making every panel look new while respecting decades of heritage.And under the skin, you have regenerative braking or a 48-volt electrical system, certainly not stuff that's carried over from the 70's.This is the vanilla model, but the G63 has also been spotted recently. In both cases, the current V8 engines are expected to be ditched for the latest 4.0-liter twin-turbo unit.