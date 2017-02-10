2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet Spotted in German Traffic, Has Elegant Soft Top

The rumor mill talks about Mercedes-Benz planning to hold an E-Class family reunion at next month's Geneva Motor Show, where the automaker is said to bring the Cabriolet incarnation of the new E. However, if we are to judge by the serious camo that still covers the 2018 E-Class prototypes such as the one in the video below, it appears that we might deal with a separate launch event that could be held later in the year.





The MRA (Modular Rear Architecure) underpinning the upcoming Cabriolet means that the



The benefits of the new platform target both the driver and the passengers. The one behind the wheel will be thrilled to discover the improvement in terms of handling, while enjoying the extra coziness together with the rest of the occupants. Speaking of which, the rear cabin will allow for greater knee room, an aspect that left certain things to be desired with the model on its way to being replaced.



There's one more refinement-related aspect that needs to be mention and it has to do with motivation. The German carmaker is scheduled to introduce a family of modular straight-six engines this year, with the gas part of the range set to work with a 48V system for mild-hybrid assistance. And, along with a host of other



Since we hate to keep you waiting, we've brought along a pair of renderings that allow us to visually taste the upcoming three-pointed star convertible. Judging by what we can see in the spy footage below, as well as by the styling of the fresh



Unlike the previous prototypes of the A238 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, the one we have here has lost its roof camo. However, this doesn't tell us anything, as it's not like anybody expected the German carmaker to switch to a folding hardtop.The MRA (Modular Rear Architecure) underpinning the upcoming Cabriolet means that the E Cabrio leaves behind the stretched C-Class platform of the outgoing model, receiving a dedicated architecture.The benefits of the new platform target both the driver and the passengers. The one behind the wheel will be thrilled to discover the improvement in terms of handling, while enjoying the extra coziness together with the rest of the occupants. Speaking of which, the rear cabin will allow for greater knee room, an aspect that left certain things to be desired with the model on its way to being replaced.There's one more refinement-related aspect that needs to be mention and it has to do with motivation. The German carmaker is scheduled to introduce a family of modular straight-six engines this year, with the gas part of the range set to work with a 48V system for mild-hybrid assistance. And, along with a host of other Mercedes-Benz models, the E-Class Cabriolet will make full use of the fresh powerplants.Since we hate to keep you waiting, we've brought along a pair of renderings that allow us to visually taste the upcoming three-pointed star convertible. Judging by what we can see in the spy footage below, as well as by the styling of the fresh E-Class Coupe , these renders seem to be spot on - you'll find them at the bottom of the image gallery to your right.