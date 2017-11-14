autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage

14 Nov 2017, 17:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The W205 C-Class is nearing the end of its refinement process, as Mercedes has taken nearly all the camouflage off. If we were to make a bet, this range could debut at the LA Auto Show, though Detroit is also around the corner.
13 photos
2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift Spied Without Camouflage
Two different prototypes were recently snapped. The elegant white sedan with the extended wheelbase still has its bumpers hidden from view. However, the silver model is out in the open with film only covering small portions of its headlights.

Of course, the upgrades aren't radical, but they probably cost a lot of money to develop. The C-Class range is absolutely huge, including everything from downsized economy versions to 510 horsepower wagons. And all off the will get a much better interior layout.

The C-Class is already worthy of being considered the most upmarket car in that department. While the 3 Series is more ergonomic and the Audi A4 has lots of soft surfaces, the C-Class has glossy materials that make it feel like a Bauhaus masterpiece.

At the front, the silver C-Class prototype shows small grille updates and headlights that appear slightly narrower. Previous spyshots have revealed similar changes all the way to the C43 and C63. Of course, the flagship has the Panamericana grille, while here we have the limo-like Elegance configuration.

A few powertrain changes could happen. However, the company might also wait until the next generation before investing heavily in new technologies. The company has developed a new inline-6 block which could replace everything from the C 350 d to the C43. However, it's far more likely that they will be pressed to update the C 200 and 220 d, since they sell so well in Europe.

The C63 isn't going to get AWD this generation. So the six-cylinder will be the most powerful car with all-weather skills. However, a new gearbox could find its way into the range, as should a C63 R that picks up where the Black Series left off.
2018 Mercedes C-Class Facelift W205 C-Class spyshots
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  