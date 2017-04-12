autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Videos Show Canyon Beige and Jupiter Red Paint

 
Being a small crossover, the GLA-Class is part of the fastest growing market. And that makes this small 2018 facelift big news.
It's funny how we wrote at least a dozen stories about the GLA facelift prototype testing, but only two or three articles about the production model. We wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes planned it that way, using the spy photographers to get extra publicity for their Hungarian-built glorified hatchback.

The 2.0-liter turbodiesel everybody was asking for was never developed. In fact, the entire lineup of engines is virtually the same, with most people agreeing that the LED headlights, new paints, and grille are the only real changes.

The brown stuff is called Canyon Beige and seems to work really well with a black grille. Jupiter Red is not new. In fact, it was one of the launch colors of the GLA 250 and 45 AMG in America. But you will notice the redesigned grille in silver when looking at that video.

Inside, not much has changed, aside from the trim on the seats. So the GLA has the same qualities and flaws as it did before. The steering wheel is nice, and the most expensive infotainment screen now has better resolution. But small buttons date the cabin.

The GLA is perhaps the Mercedes-Benz model that makes the best use of the old 220 d powertrain, a 2.1-liter with 177 hp. While the tires provide lots of grip, they can send a little more vibrations than on some of the newer rivals, even those from the non-premium class. The elephant in the room is the much more spacious BMW X1. But rivals also include the Ford Kuga, VW Tiguan, Honda CR-V and Range Rover's capable Evoque.

Mercedes also set up an off-road trail course near the Hungaroring track. With the optional raised suspension, the red GLA copes well, even though this is a task that few people perform in their crossovers.



