2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon Spied For the First Time, Looks Nearly Identical

This is the first time when we get to feast our eyes on the Wagon incarnation of the facelifted C63 (some might prefer the Estate moniker), with the most important aero bits obviously being covered in heavy camouflage.Oh well, at least the halogen headlights of the 2018 C63 Coupe prototypes are no longer here. Instead, we're looking at the slightly slimmer light clusters we met when spying the non-C-Class sedan earlier this month.On the tech front, the C63 is already one of the most muscular machines in its segment, with the S version's 4.0-liter V8 delivering 510 hp and no less than 700 Nm of torque. As such, we're not expecting major changes in this department.Given Affalterbach's newfound determination to deliver all-wheel-drive sedan, it would be heavenly to see the C63 harnessing all that firepower with the help of a+ system. Nevertheless, we wouldn't hold our breath for such a transformation, not even as an option.Since the Mercedes-AMG badges don't bring all that many changes inside the models they adorn, we can rely on the early cabin shots to figure out the interior transformation set to be delivered by the mid-cycle revamp of the 2018 C63 T-Modell.As we noticed inside a prototype we spied back in January, a digital dashboard is on its way, while the steering wheel will also receive a new button arrangement. Once again, everybody in the car should be happier, since the changes will also involve a higher-resolution center infotainment screen, while a new touchapd is on the menu.We'll return with more info on this high-velocity hauling matter as soon as we get our keyboards on it.