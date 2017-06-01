2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Facelift Spied During Tests in Southern Europe

Once again, we're looking at a C63 prototype with halogen headlights. Could you imagine somebody changing his bulbs on the V8 super-coupe? But ignore the lack of LEDs, and you might notice this has a brand new front bumper.





The grille is more densely covered up with dotted camouflage that reminds us of the AMG GT R's. But underneath is just a simple horizontal bar holding the three-pointed star emblem. This could indicate that it's an early prototype, and the



The back end is telling us the same story as before, with no visible changes at all. But in some of the photos, you can see the cooling fins of the mechanical differential. The exhaust system also looks the same. But SEAT has changed the way the Leon Cupra sounds three times this generation without replacing the oval tips.



By leaving the wheels without center caps, Mercedes is declaring once again that the C63 will not adopt AWD during the facelift - there are no prop shafts peaking through the middle of the front alloys. Our of all the performance cars in this segment, the C-Class family is by far the most overpowered, thanks to a 4.0-liter engine that not only produces 510 PS but also a tire-torturing 700 Nm of torque. With 4Motion, you could probably make this, the cheapest V8 Mercedes-AMG sells (speaking in general, not the coupe specifically), about as fast as a supercar.



We couldn't catch a glimpse of the interior, but The rest of the C-Class family, starting with the sedan, will reveal a mid-life facelift. It's not going to be big, just enough to fall in line with the latest Mercedes design language. The air intakes are roughly the same shame. The lack of changes doesn't surprise us, considering that the facelift was launched less than two years ago.The grille is more densely covered up with dotted camouflage that reminds us of theGT R's. But underneath is just a simple horizontal bar holding the three-pointed star emblem. This could indicate that it's an early prototype, and the Panamericana grille from the GLC 63 will be added later on.The back end is telling us the same story as before, with no visible changes at all. But in some of the photos, you can see the cooling fins of the mechanical differential. The exhaust system also looks the same. But SEAT has changed the way the Leon Cupra sounds three times this generation without replacing the oval tips.By leaving the wheels without center caps, Mercedes is declaring once again that the C63 will not adoptduring the facelift - there are no prop shafts peaking through the middle of the front alloys. Our of all the performance cars in this segment, the C-Class family is by far the most overpowered, thanks to a 4.0-liter engine that not only produces 510 PS but also a tire-torturing 700 Nm of torque. With 4Motion, you could probably make this, the cheapest V8 Mercedes-AMG sells (speaking in general, not the coupe specifically), about as fast as a supercar.We couldn't catch a glimpse of the interior, but previous spyshots of the regular C-Class tell us to expect a bigger, higher-resolution center screen and a digital setup for the gouges.