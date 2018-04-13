2018 Mazda Miata Club vs Miata vs Abarth 124 Spider 0-60 and Track Test Is Lit

Back in the day, a Mazda MX-5 Miata was just what its badge said. Nevertheless, with joint-ventures being more popular than ever nowadays, you can also have this formula with a Fiat/Abarth badge. And now that the ND Miata comes in a variety of flavors, there's one important question we need to answer - which is the best?

5 photos



Of course, the answer to such a question depends on how one intends to use the diminutive roadster. Nevertheless, we can always turn to numbers when it comes to the quest we have here.And we're here to do just that, as we've brought along a three-way test that compares the three regarding the 0 to 60 sprint and the chronograph number around a track. The battle includes the US market-standard Miata with its 160 hp naturally-aspirated two-liter mill, the Club version of the 2018MY Miata, as well as the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth, which, is American market trim, comes with a 164 hp turbocharged 1.4-liter motor.Now, before we need any further, we have to explain that the TLF Car-delivered shenanigan we have here takes place on a track in Colorado, with this sitting about one mile above sea level.This obviously takes a toll on the engines' performance, with atmoshperic units being even more affected than forced-fed ones.Oh, and we also have to mention that the track conditions were slightly different (think: a bit of dampness) when the Mazda Miata Club was driven compared to the times when their other two were hooned.So the test we have here won't offer the most scientific conclusion. Then again, the battle doesn't promise that. Instead, we're looking at a comparo that sits closer to the real-world experience, where conditions can always vary.We also have to take into consideration the fact that certain buyers make their choice according to the badges on these machines.