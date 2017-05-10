2018 Mazda CX-8 Amateurishly Photoshopped From An Image Of The CX-5

Only recently, Mazda came clean about building a seven-seater crossover slotted under the CX-9
. Christened CX-8 and teased by a single photo of the interior, an alleged spy shot of the new model has recently made the rounds in the Japanese media. A closer look, however, reveals that it’s merely a bad Photoshop job.
Coming courtesy of ganbaremmc of blog.livedoor.jp
, the devil is in the details. First of all, look at the lighting of the wheels. Then there are the somewhat disproportionate wheel arches. As for the most obvious evidence that this is a digitally-chopped CX-5, turn your focus on the comically raked A-pillar. And finally, it is rather obvious that an amateur tampered with the B-pillar.
Compared to a spy photo of a camouflaged CX-8
, the rendered vehicle also sports the wrong D-pillar design, as well as different rear quarter windows. Having proved that this is but just another rendering, we won’t have to wait too long for Mazda to reveal the physique of the all-new model.
4.93 meters long, 1.84 meters wide, and gifted with a 2,930-mm wheelbase, the CX-8 will debut in the latter half of the year and will serve as the company’s flagship in Japan. Mazda might be tempted to export the seven-seat crossover SUV
in Europe as an indirect replacement for the Premacy
, but nothing much is known about the U.S. market. After all, North America has the slightly more lavish CX-9 waiting patiently in dealer lots.
Only one engine-transmission combo has been confirmed up to this point: the 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D turbo diesel matched with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic. As for seating options, the CX-8 will be available both as a six- and as a seven-seater. In Japan
, the least punchy tune of the oil-chugging mill develops 175 PS (173 ponies) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm.
In related news, did you know the rotary
will be making a comeback?