autoevolution

2018 Mazda CX-8 Amateurishly Photoshopped From An Image Of The CX-5

 
10 May 2017, 7:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Only recently, Mazda came clean about building a seven-seater crossover slotted under the CX-9. Christened CX-8 and teased by a single photo of the interior, an alleged spy shot of the new model has recently made the rounds in the Japanese media. A closer look, however, reveals that it’s merely a bad Photoshop job.
Coming courtesy of ganbaremmc of blog.livedoor.jp, the devil is in the details. First of all, look at the lighting of the wheels. Then there are the somewhat disproportionate wheel arches. As for the most obvious evidence that this is a digitally-chopped CX-5, turn your focus on the comically raked A-pillar. And finally, it is rather obvious that an amateur tampered with the B-pillar.

Compared to a spy photo of a camouflaged CX-8, the rendered vehicle also sports the wrong D-pillar design, as well as different rear quarter windows. Having proved that this is but just another rendering, we won’t have to wait too long for Mazda to reveal the physique of the all-new model.

4.93 meters long, 1.84 meters wide, and gifted with a 2,930-mm wheelbase, the CX-8 will debut in the latter half of the year and will serve as the company’s flagship in Japan. Mazda might be tempted to export the seven-seat crossover SUV in Europe as an indirect replacement for the Premacy, but nothing much is known about the U.S. market. After all, North America has the slightly more lavish CX-9 waiting patiently in dealer lots.

Only one engine-transmission combo has been confirmed up to this point: the 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D turbo diesel matched with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic. As for seating options, the CX-8 will be available both as a six- and as a seven-seater. In Japan, the least punchy tune of the oil-chugging mill develops 175 PS (173 ponies) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm.

In related news, did you know the rotary will be making a comeback?
2018 Mazda CX-8 spyshots Mazda CX-8 rendering Mazda SUV Japan
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676