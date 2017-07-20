2018 Lamborghini Urus On Track For Late 2017 Debut

The most recent report on the indirect successor of the LM 002 comes from Autocar
, highlighting that Lamborghini has trademarked “Urus”
with the patent and trademark office. Which one the publication fails to say, but a quick search with the USPTO reveals it’s the United States. Over in Europe, the Italian automaker owns the nameplate for many years now.
According to an official statement from Lamborghini, the expansion of the automaker’s production site
is proceeding apace. The moment the new area is operational, the production facility will double in size (from 80,000 m2 to 160,000 m2). Other than an all-new paint shop, the newly developed area incorporates a new office building. To support Urus production, Lamborghini hired no less than 400 people. And that’s just the beginning.
Being a sport utility vehicle, the Urus
has what it takes to capture the minds and wallets of the well-heeled in the market for such an automobile. If all goes according to plan, Lamborghini expects to sell approximately 3,500 examples of the twin-turbo V8-powered SUV
in the first year of production.
Sharing many of its underpinnings with the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7, the all-new Urus makes use of 4.0-liters’ worth of Porsche V8 power. 650 PS to be more specific, an output that translates to 641 horsepower
. Keeping all that fury in check is an all-wheel-drive system connected to an eight-speed automatic box equipped with a conventional torque converter.
Pricing for the 2018 Lamborghini Urus is expected to start below €200,000. At some point in the vehicle’s lifecycle, Lamborghini is expected to offer a plug-in hybrid Urus of sorts. And on a related note, there’s talk about a modern take on the Miura
for “beyond 2022.”