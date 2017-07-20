autoevolution

2018 Lamborghini Urus On Track For Late 2017 Debut

20 Jul 2017, 15:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In Lamborghini land, progress is going nicely in preparation for the world premiere of the Urus. Expected to be officially presented in Sant’Agata Bolognese on December 4, the Urus is getting closer to production reality.
17 photos
Lamborghini Urus trademark (USPTO)Lamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptLamborghini Urus conceptAudi Q7 wrapped as 2018 Lamborghini Urus test mule2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype2018 Lamborghini Urus prototype
The most recent report on the indirect successor of the LM 002 comes from Autocar, highlighting that Lamborghini has trademarked “Urus” with the patent and trademark office. Which one the publication fails to say, but a quick search with the USPTO reveals it’s the United States. Over in Europe, the Italian automaker owns the nameplate for many years now.

According to an official statement from Lamborghini, the expansion of the automaker’s production site is proceeding apace. The moment the new area is operational, the production facility will double in size (from 80,000 m2 to 160,000 m2). Other than an all-new paint shop, the newly developed area incorporates a new office building. To support Urus production, Lamborghini hired no less than 400 people. And that’s just the beginning.

Being a sport utility vehicle, the Urus has what it takes to capture the minds and wallets of the well-heeled in the market for such an automobile. If all goes according to plan, Lamborghini expects to sell approximately 3,500 examples of the twin-turbo V8-powered SUV in the first year of production.

Sharing many of its underpinnings with the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7, the all-new Urus makes use of 4.0-liters’ worth of Porsche V8 power. 650 PS to be more specific, an output that translates to 641 horsepower. Keeping all that fury in check is an all-wheel-drive system connected to an eight-speed automatic box equipped with a conventional torque converter.

Pricing for the 2018 Lamborghini Urus is expected to start below €200,000. At some point in the vehicle’s lifecycle, Lamborghini is expected to offer a plug-in hybrid Urus of sorts. And on a related note, there’s talk about a modern take on the Miura for “beyond 2022.”


2018 Lamborghini Urus SUV Lamborghini Urus v8 Lamborghini
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern