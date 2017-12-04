2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and SX SE Get More High Tech

Two of the world’s most advanced hypersport bikes, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE, are getting even better for 2018 through a host of visual and functional features, including the engine itself.

To achieve the desired fuel efficiency while maintaining the low to mid rpm performance characteristics of the award-winning Ninja H2 platform it was critical to improve the engine’s thermal efficiency by increasing the compression ratio from 8.5:1 to 11.2:1; this was done by utilizing new cast aluminum pistons with a revised crown design, new cylinder head and cylinder.



Also aiding in the pursuit of improved efficiency in street environments the intake and exhaust cam profiles were shortened to match the reduced airflow requirements of everyday street riding, while also providing low-to-mid range performance and fuel efficiency. The Ninja H2 SX also features a new supercharger impeller, intake chamber, cams, and exhaust components to create a well-balanced engine.



Both models also gained a slightly redesigned fairing, passenger-friendly trellis frame with KQR luggage mounting, longer wheelbase, more comfortable seats, all-LED lights, as well as electronic cruise control for more comfort on long rides.



Moreover, the 2018 Ninja H2 SX SE gains additional LED cornering lights, high-end instrumentation multifunctional TFT screen, and a larger windshield along with the standard launch control, ABS , up and down quick shifter, riding modes, steel braided brake lines, heated grips, and center stand.



Apart from that extraordinary engine, hardcore riders will be most excited by the addition of those cornering lights to aid them during pitch-black night trips. The system uses three powerful LED clusters built into both sides of the fairing, which are activated by the lean angle sensor of the bike starting with 10 degrees and adding more light in steps at 20 and 30 degrees.



The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is available in Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray, while the SX SE comes in a striking Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black. Pricing for the former is set at $19,000, while the latter is a heftier $22,000.