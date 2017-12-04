autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and SX SE Get More High Tech

4 Dec 2017, 9:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Two of the world’s most advanced hypersport bikes, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE, are getting even better for 2018 through a host of visual and functional features, including the engine itself.
57 photos
2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Designed for daily use, the Ninja H2 SX and SX SE are powered by a 998 cc four-cylinder supercharged engine that has been tuned to offer optimal performance in the low to mid rpm range, all while achieving excellent fuel efficiency.

To achieve the desired fuel efficiency while maintaining the low to mid rpm performance characteristics of the award-winning Ninja H2 platform it was critical to improve the engine’s thermal efficiency by increasing the compression ratio from 8.5:1 to 11.2:1; this was done by utilizing new cast aluminum pistons with a revised crown design, new cylinder head and cylinder.

Also aiding in the pursuit of improved efficiency in street environments the intake and exhaust cam profiles were shortened to match the reduced airflow requirements of everyday street riding, while also providing low-to-mid range performance and fuel efficiency. The Ninja H2 SX also features a new supercharger impeller, intake chamber, cams, and exhaust components to create a well-balanced engine.

Both models also gained a slightly redesigned fairing, passenger-friendly trellis frame with KQR luggage mounting, longer wheelbase, more comfortable seats, all-LED lights, as well as electronic cruise control for more comfort on long rides.

Moreover, the 2018 Ninja H2 SX SE gains additional LED cornering lights, high-end instrumentation multifunctional TFT screen, and a larger windshield along with the standard launch control, ABS, up and down quick shifter, riding modes, steel braided brake lines, heated grips, and center stand.

Apart from that extraordinary engine, hardcore riders will be most excited by the addition of those cornering lights to aid them during pitch-black night trips. The system uses three powerful LED clusters built into both sides of the fairing, which are activated by the lean angle sensor of the bike starting with 10 degrees and adding more light in steps at 20 and 30 degrees.

The 2018 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is available in Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Matte Carbon Gray, while the SX SE comes in a striking Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black. Pricing for the former is set at $19,000, while the latter is a heftier $22,000.

As with the rest of the Kawasaki range, the two models can be had with a multitude of accessories, including frame sliders, ergo-fit seat, 28-liter side cases, Akrapovic exhaust, helmet lock, and premium sport cover.
kawasaki ninja h2 kawasaki motorcycles kawasaki ninja h2 sx kawasaki ninja h2 sx se street bike
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
KAWASAKI models:
KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10R KRT REPLICAKAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10R KRT REPLICAKAWASAKI ZX_-10RRKAWASAKI ZX_-10RRKAWASAKI Z1000SXKAWASAKI Z1000SXKAWASAKI NINJA 650KAWASAKI NINJA 650KAWASAKI Z900RSKAWASAKI Z900RSAll KAWASAKI models  