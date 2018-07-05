Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

2018 Jeep Wrangler Gets 2.2 MultiJet II Turbo Diesel Engine In Europe

Over in the United States, the JL and JLU have been on sale for quite some time now. Available with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard and 2.0-liter Hurricane mild-hybrid four-cylinder as an option, the all-new Wrangler will soon make its appearance on European soil, sporting turbo diesel power of Alfa Romeo origin. 42 photos



In the European version of the Wrangler, the MultiJet II is the sole engine option for the time being. Rated at 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 450 Nm (331 pound-feet) of torque, the four-cylinder can thrust the JLU Sahara to 100 kph (62 mph) in 9.6 seconds. The 2.0-liter Hurricane is also coming towards the end of the year.



In this part of the world, Jeep offers the 4WD while the Rubicon levels up to Rock-Trac for added capability off the beaten path. Both systems come with a two-speed transfer case, and shifting between rear- and four-wheel drive is done at speeds no higher than 72 kph (44 mph) according to the owner’s manual.



The Rubicon is more than the



The Rubicon is more than the Rock-Trac system, adding Dana 44 heavy-duty axles, Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers, longer suspension travel, and more articulation made possible by an electronic sway-bar disconnect. In regard to infotainment, customers can opt between the 3.5- and 7.0-inch Uconnect system.

Rear Cross Path Detection and Blind-Spot Monitoring are two of the safety and driver-assist features on offer. Last, but certainly not least, customers can opt for no less than three top options. In no particular order, there's the Freedom Top (removable, three-panel hard top), Zipperless Premium Sunrider (soft top), and Sky One-Touch (soft top that retracts at the push of a button).