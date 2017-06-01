autoevolution

2018 Jeep Cherokee Prototype Hints at Single-Unit Headlights, Trackhawk Rumored

 
1 Jun 2017, 10:27 UTC
by
Our spy shooters have managed to cross paths lens with a prototype of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee and the mid-cycle facelift seems set to bring an important set of changes for the crossover.
For starters, it appears that the revised Cherokee will give up the lemon sucker look: if we use certain angles while trying to peek through the heavy camo covering the front fascia of the car, it seems that the grille will be flanked by conventional headlights, meaning that the split-unit design of the current model will be left behind.

While the current Cherokee, who face we've always appreciated for its originality, features a pair of high-mounted LED daytime running lights and a pair of compact headlights fitted much lower on the fascia, it seems that the smaller LED DRLs lights that shine through the camo will be integrated into the front light clusters.

Another clue towards this come with the exposed-fascia prototypes you'll also find in the gallery. These pack a host of extra sensors on their faces, some of which partially cover the headlights, thus hinting towards the move mentioned above.

Focusing on the lower front apron, we notice that the Bosch-supplied radar that currently sits off-centers, in the proximity of the fog lights, will migrate to the center of the apron. As such, we're expecting the Cherokee to borrow driving assistance systems from its big brother.

And, given the Jeep badge, this could involve an offroad assistance package.

On the tech front, the rumor mill talks about the Cherokee receiving a new range-topper with V6 power. The model, which could pack a reworked version of the current model's 3.2-liter V6, might get the Trackhawk badge, but we'd take that rumor with a grain of salt.

Since the current Jeep Cherokee came to the world four years ago, as a 2014 model, we're expecting the automaker to introduce the facelifted version by the end of the year, hence the 2018MY tag.
