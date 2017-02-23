autoevolution

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback Spied In Production Guise, It Has Five Doors

 
23 Feb 2017
by
Back in January 2017, Hyundai confirmed that the i30 family will welcome three more models. The i30 Wagon is planned to make its debut at the coming Geneva Motor Show, then the i30 N hot hatchback will go official in the latter half of the year.
“Beginning 2018” will see the lineup be completed by the all-new i30 Fastback, which has been spied for the first time by Korean motoring publication Motorgraph. As you can see in the featured photograph, the newcomer is gifted with a five-door layout and a sloping rear roofline.

The split five-spoke wheels feature exactly the same design as those Hyundai fitted to the i30 hatchback and i30 Wagon in the first press photos for the two models. Then there’s the exhaust pipe that exits from under the right-hand side of the rear bumper, which makes for a further aesthetic similarity with the existing range of the third-generation Hyundai i30.

Exterior components sharing continues with the shark fin antenna, taillight graphics, and black-painted side mirror caps. Up front, meanwhile, the only change comes in the guise of the orientation of the daytime running lights.

In the i30 Fastback, they’re angled at 45 degrees or thereabout. By comparison, the i30 hatchback and i30 Wagon get vertical LED strips, whereas the i30 N has horizontal units. That said, what about engines?

There’s no denying the i30 Fastback will borrow the suck-squeeze-bang-blow goodies from its lesser brother, which means that a 1.0-liter turbo three-cylinder with 120 PS is a sure bet. Higher up, a 1.4 T-GDI four-cylinder with 140 PS will have to suffice, whereas the fuel economy-loving customer will be offered a 1.6 CRDi with outputs ranging from 95 to 136 PS.

A six-speed manual is the standard means of swapping cogs, whereas a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is expected to be made available for the higher-powered mills. It remains to be seen, however, if Hyundai can make a case for the i30 Fastback in the U.S. of A. as the Elantra Fastback.

