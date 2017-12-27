2018 Honda Odyssey vs. 2017 Chrysler Pacifica: a Clash of the Minivan Titans

You'd only buy a minivan from a company that's been making them for many years. But all-new models don't come along every day. That's why this comparison between the Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica
defines the segment.
Many people buy a minivan because they need the space, but these two also pull at your heartstrings without ignoring the all-important practicality issue.
Many cars have seats that fold at the press of a button or the tug of a lever, but Pacifica's third and second row cleverly disappear to create a flat floor that can even swallow a sheet of plywood. That's more than unusual for a premium vehicle.
On the other hand, the Honda Odyssey'
s seats haven't been designed to slot into the floor. The upside is that they are more comfortable, but if you want to carry larger items, the heavy seats will have to be removed and stored... somewhere.
There's a real feel of luxury, thanks to heated and ventilated front seats, soft-touch materials and clever features. The leather isn't as nice, and the stitching is fake in the Honda, the review says.
One of the reasons why the Pacifica has been so popular over the last year is the way it drives. Under its hood is a 3.6-liter making 287 hp an 262 lb-ft of torque, which is similar to the Honda Odyssey. But the Japanese model is about 250 lbs heavier.
Honda loses yet more points when it comes to the shifter because it doesn't have one. However, Chrysler's rotary selector is just as annoying.
The Pacifica is comfortable and can maneuver easily around a car park. Honda's middle seats can also slide from side to side. And while both minivans have the same MPG rating, the Odyssey comes much closer to achieving them in the real world.