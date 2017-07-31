2018 Honda CRF250R Gets New Engine With Better Top End Power

Honda is glad to announce some significant changes for its 2018 CRF250R motocross machine, making a big leap and inheriting the Absolute Holeshot philosophy of the bigger CRF450R
.
63 photos “Our new CRF250R has been redesigned to achieve outstanding hole shot start acceleration and much greater engine performance over a lap,"
Large Project Leader Mikio Uchiyama said. "We have replaced the Unicam power unit with a brand new DOHC engine that revs so much harder, and higher. It’s matched with our CRF450R chassis that improves handling and rear wheel grip. Developed with direct input from HRC to be the complete package, the 18YM CRF250R is a competitive, durable and formidable race machine.”
Yes, the big change comes from the engine itself, which is said to be a clean sheet design being built with the focus on top-end power for acceleration and drive. In simple words, it makes 9 percent more peak power and also features a 900 rpm increase to the redline.
To achieve this, Honda
engineers have played with the bore and stroke to achieve a more ‘over square’ layout as well as adopting larger titanium valves with bigger lift, twin exhaust ports, a new H-section crankshaft, while the cam chain is not positioned on the right to shorten the distance between the crankshaft and the mass of the alternator.
The new powerhouse is contained within the same frame and suspension used by the current CRF450R aiming to connect the rider to the terrain through enhanced feedback while maximizing wheel grip and lowering the center of mass.
At the back, the subframe was changed from forged aluminum to an extruded type, making it 20 percent lighter. The seat is 6 mm taller while 5 mm have been added to the ground clearance which measures 327 mm.
There’s even a new titanium fuel tank which weighs half of the previous plastic one at only 1,039 grams and the whole motorcycle tips the scale at 108.1 kg wet.
All the plastic bits are new and are coated with a scratch resistant film, and, as with its bigger brother, it comes standard with an electric starter.