2018 Honda Civic Type R Priced In The UK From £30,995

Following its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Civic Type R
now has an on-the-road price in the UK. Honda wants 30,995 of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling for the opportunity of owning such a stupendous machine. And that’s for the base model.
Give or take a couple hundred pounds, the FK8 chassis is £1,000 more expensive than the preceding FK2. For the uppermost trim level, British customers are looking at an additional £2,000. All in all, the Civic Type R is still great value for money considering that it’s the fastest front-wheel-drive production car on the Green Hell
.
Slated to arrive at UK retailers in July 2017, the hotly-anticipated compact hot hatchback is manufactured locally at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Swindon. Only available as a five-door, the Civic Type R
can also be had for £299 a month on a three-year 5.9% PCP contract. And that’s one hell of a deal if you ask me.
“As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R,”
commented Phil Webb, Head of Cars at Honda UK
. “The order bank is already open and we are experiencing strong interest off the back of the launch at the Geneva Motor Show in March - and this is before our customers have even taken a test drive.”
If you’re one of those buyers who plan on using the Type R as a daily driver, go for the GT grade.
The supplemental £2,000 commanded by this trim level go on goodies that include blind spot information, cross traffic monitor, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Honda Connect infotainment with Garmin Navigation, wireless phone charging for Qi-enabled devices, the superior audio system, and LED fog lights
. More to the point, on equipment that comes in handy in day-to-day driving scenarios.
A short-throw six-speed manual is the only means of swapping cogs in the Civic Type R, and the transmission makes a great match with Honda’s updated 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo. For the FK8, the force-fed four-banger churns out 320 PS (316 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.