autoevolution

2018 Honda Civic Type R Priced In The UK From £30,995

 
8 May 2017, 8:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following its world debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new Civic Type R now has an on-the-road price in the UK. Honda wants 30,995 of Her Majesty’s pounds sterling for the opportunity of owning such a stupendous machine. And that’s for the base model.
Give or take a couple hundred pounds, the FK8 chassis is £1,000 more expensive than the preceding FK2. For the uppermost trim level, British customers are looking at an additional £2,000. All in all, the Civic Type R is still great value for money considering that it’s the fastest front-wheel-drive production car on the Green Hell.

Slated to arrive at UK retailers in July 2017, the hotly-anticipated compact hot hatchback is manufactured locally at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Swindon. Only available as a five-door, the Civic Type R can also be had for £299 a month on a three-year 5.9% PCP contract. And that’s one hell of a deal if you ask me.

“As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R,” commented Phil Webb, Head of Cars at Honda UK. “The order bank is already open and we are experiencing strong interest off the back of the launch at the Geneva Motor Show in March - and this is before our customers have even taken a test drive.” If you’re one of those buyers who plan on using the Type R as a daily driver, go for the GT grade.

The supplemental £2,000 commanded by this trim level go on goodies that include blind spot information, cross traffic monitor, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Honda Connect infotainment with Garmin Navigation, wireless phone charging for Qi-enabled devices, the superior audio system, and LED fog lights. More to the point, on equipment that comes in handy in day-to-day driving scenarios.

A short-throw six-speed manual is the only means of swapping cogs in the Civic Type R, and the transmission makes a great match with Honda’s updated 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo. For the FK8, the force-fed four-banger churns out 320 PS (316 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.
2018 Honda Civic Type R price honda civic type r UK Honda Civic FK8 hot hatchback
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62