2018 Honda Civic Type R Gets New Photo Gallery and Sound Check on the Track

 
7 Jun 2017
by
The Honda Civic Type R is currently the fastest front-driven hot hatch in the world. And with the Megane RS downsizing to a 1.8-liter, we don't see the hierarchy changing.
While the previous Type R came about as a turbocharged surprise in car's life cycle, this one is ready just a few months after the Civic X got a hatch. Check out the track footage from the launch of the Euro-spec car.

Even though it might seem like a simple evolution, it's more of a radical upgrade. For example, the independent rear suspension means that the Type R will handle in a more competent manner.

The regular Civic X is pretty aggressive, but the Type R treatment takes things even further. The suspension is shorter by about an inch, and there are plenty of aero elements done in fake carbon fiber. The new generation is defined by a flat, low face, which looks sportier than the one before.

Adaptive suspension and an active exhaust system are two more things that Honda has introduced here. All three of those pipes are fully functional. The main ones on the sides deliver exhaust flow from the engine, while a unique, smaller center tailpipe controls the sonic tone. They've gone a little crazy, boosting the flow rate by 10% and the sound by 2dB.

The bit that has us worried is the drive-by-wire throttle system which replaces the conventional throttle cable with electronics that link the accelerator pedal to a throttle valve inside the throttle-body. The upshot is that it makes installation of drive modes easier. There's three of them - Comfort, Sport, and +R for the track. Each tailors the adaptive dampers, steering force, and throttle response of the car, on demand.





