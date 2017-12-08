autoevolution
2018 Holden Colorado SportsCat By HSV Is All About Off-Road Fun

“Australia’s most advanced sports 4x4” is how Holden Special Vehicles describes the SportsCat, but some people might be put off by the mid-size pickup as far as the powerplant is concerned. Formerly expected to be called Wildfire and pack the twin-turbo V6 from the Cadillac CTS V-Sport, the newcomer actually boasts the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel.
In a similar fashion to the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 available in North America, the Holden Colorado SportsCat is an off-road pickup featuring a raft of chassis and design enhancements. Two models will be offered, with the latter dubbed SportsCat+ and arguably the more capable of the two.

What makes the SportsCat+ better than the non-plus model is the rear de-coupling anti-roll bar, forged AP Racing brake calipers, and optional SupaShock suspension. First seen in the Holden Special Vehicles lineup on the GTSR W1, this particular suspension system features adaptive dampers, though it’s not adjustable like the Magnetic Ride Control setup.

As far as styling is concerned, the + ups the ante with a bulged hood and prominent wheel arch fender flares, as well as 18x10-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain Cooper tires. A hard tonneau cover with a sail plane instead of a sports bar is also standard on the range-topping +.

In comparison to the increased spring rate, the SportsCat and SportsCat+ feature a 25-mm higher front ride height. Off-road capability is furthered by the exclusive calibration of the traction control system, which has been adjusted for far less aggressive interventions, especially on corner exit.

Available with a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic transmission, the Duramax-powered SportsCat develops 147 kW and 500 Nm of torque. And when properly equipped, that translates to a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kilograms and a maximum payload of one tonne.

 

