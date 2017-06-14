2018 Harley-Davidson Models Awaits You At AIMExpo

autoevolution

Harley-Davidson has announced its presence at the 2017 American International Motorcycle Expo presented by Nationwide (AIMExpo) where it will show off its new 2018 models.
Representing the annual nexus for the motorcycle and powersports industry, AIMExpo provides a key stage for the Milwaukee bike maker to share both its 2018 models and its vision for creating the next generation of riders.

“We look forward to presenting both new and seasoned riders an opportunity to test ride our exciting 2018 line-up in Columbus, Ohio, as we pursue our objectives to grow ridership across the United States,” H-D U.S. Marketing Director Anoop Prakash said.

Only recently, H-D revealed its long-term objectives that include forming two million new riders over the next ten years in the United States, as well as launching 100 new motorcycles until 2027.

“The addition of the iconic American brand Harley-Davidson very much completes the grand stage that AIMExpo presented by Nationwide represents for American industry in a global setting,” Mike Webster, Sr VP MIC Events.

“The history and innovation of motorcycling in America will be very well represented this September in Columbus with Harley-Davidson, the longest continually manufactured domestic brand, and we’re genuinely excited to honor the past while looking to the future as they join the industry on the show floor and at AIMExpo Outdoors!“ he added.

Harley-Davidson will also offer interactive demo rides along with its Jumpstart Rider Experience for the AIMExpo attendees. The Jumpstart Rider Experience combines an H-D motorcycle and a specially designed stationary support stand to welcome first-time riders to the world of motorcycling.

Along with the Milwaukee-based manufacturer, 41% of powersports dealers and 50% of the US population reside within 500 miles of AIMExpo presented by Nationwide’s new location in the city of Columbus.

This central location and ease of access offer all attendees the opportunity to engage with the motorcycle and greater powersports industry like never before. The show will unravel between 21-24 September at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio.
