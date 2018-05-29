2018 Ford GT vs. Ferrari 488 GTB vs. McLaren 720S Blindfold Rev Battle Is Lit

When Ford came up with the new GT at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the Blue Oval truly took the automotive realm by storm. From the fact that the development of the supercar was kept secret, to its controversial cylinder count, there were plenty of reasons to pay attention to the FGT. And now that owners have started taking delivery of the mid-engined delight, the time has come to see how its twin-turbo V6 feels in the real world.

The owner of the Ford wanted to see if aficionados could guess that his car is missing a pair of cylinders, so he came up with a little aural challenger, since he's also a YouTuber (heavy surfers among you know him as Brooks of the Drag Times channel).



The man took the twin-turbo trio to a supercar dealership and asked a few gearheads to listen to each of the machines while "blindfolded" and try to guess which voice belonged to the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost-animated machine.



Speaking of decibel matters, the 720S has to be the most relaxed model here. Allow us to explain: since McLaren only built twin-turbo V8 models since its 2011 return, nobody had uber-high aural expectations for the 720S.



As for the Ferrari 488 GTB, this is quite the opposite. Marking the Prancing Horse's return to the TT realm, the otherwise brilliant machine has had to face plenty of criticism over its voice, which simply can't compare to the naturally aspirated might of the Ferrari 458.



With Brooks being a constant source of drag racing videos, we can't wait for him to complete the break-in interval of the 647 hp machine and see the halo car being put to work at the drag strip.



P.S.: If you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this three-way rev battle was initially launched as an online challenge



