autoevolution
 

2018 Ford GT vs. Ferrari 488 GTB vs. McLaren 720S Blindfold Rev Battle Is Lit

29 May 2018, 14:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When Ford came up with the new GT at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the Blue Oval truly took the automotive realm by storm. From the fact that the development of the supercar was kept secret, to its controversial cylinder count, there were plenty of reasons to pay attention to the FGT. And now that owners have started taking delivery of the mid-engined delight, the time has come to see how its twin-turbo V6 feels in the real world.
4 photos
2018 Ford GT vs. Ferrari 488 GTB vs McLaren 720S Blindfold Rev Battle2018 Ford GT vs. Ferrari 488 GTB vs McLaren 720S Blindfold Rev Battle2018 Ford GT vs. Ferrari 488 GTB vs McLaren 720S Blindfold Rev Battle
For now, we'll focus on a rev battle, one that pits the GT against two of its main competitors, namely the Ferrari 488 GTB and the McLaren 720S.

The owner of the Ford wanted to see if aficionados could guess that his car is missing a pair of cylinders, so he came up with a little aural challenger, since he's also a YouTuber (heavy surfers among you know him as Brooks of the Drag Times channel).

The man took the twin-turbo trio to a supercar dealership and asked a few gearheads to listen to each of the machines while "blindfolded" and try to guess which voice belonged to the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost-animated machine.

Speaking of decibel matters, the 720S has to be the most relaxed model here. Allow us to explain: since McLaren only built twin-turbo V8 models since its 2011 return, nobody had uber-high aural expectations for the 720S.

As for the Ferrari 488 GTB, this is quite the opposite. Marking the Prancing Horse's return to the TT realm, the otherwise brilliant machine has had to face plenty of criticism over its voice, which simply can't compare to the naturally aspirated might of the Ferrari 458.

With Brooks being a constant source of drag racing videos, we can't wait for him to complete the break-in interval of the 647 hp machine and see the halo car being put to work at the drag strip.

P.S.: If you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this three-way rev battle was initially launched as an online challenge.

2018 Ford GT McLaren 720S Ferrari 488 GTB rev battle lol
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 