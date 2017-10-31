autoevolution
 

2018 Ford GT Gets Carbon ADV.1 Wheels at SEMA with 40% Weight Reduction

Given the uber-special aura of the 2018 Ford GT and the fact that not all that many owners have taken delivery of their Blue Oval halo cars so far, the aftermarket side of the industry hasn't managed to massage the supercar. This all changes at the 2017 SEMA show, where the beast has been gifted with custom shoes provided by Advance One Wheels.
A white incarnation of the Ford GT is present at SEMA, with the supercar sporting ADV.1 CF.2 wheels. The rims feature aerospace-grade 6061 forged aluminum centers mixed with Dymag BOXSTROM carbon fiber hybrid barrel, while these two elements are brought together by Tikore titanium hardware.

The US wheel developer wants aficionados to visit its booth at SEMA, which is why so far we only have the teaser video below to show you.

Regardless, the new wheels are 40 percent lighter than the OEM cast aluminum rollers. It's worth mentioning that the wheels have been built together with British wheel developer Dynam Group.

The new rims will be available in the first quarter of next year and we're expecting ADV.1 Wheels to come up with new carbon development in the future.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that Ford also offers carbon fiber wheels for the GT, with these coming in the same size as the standard rollers, namely 20 x 8.5-inch alloy wheels up front and 20 x 11.5-inch alloy wheels at the rear.

Since the 647 hp animal comes with a carbon fiber tub and carbon ceramic stopping hardware, it's only fitting for the supercar to be gifted with wheels made from the wonder material, be they OEM of aftermarket goodies.

P.S.: Those of you who want to check out the new Ford GT in action will be reminded that, at the beginning of the month, we brought you an acceleration stunt involving the Launch Control feature.

