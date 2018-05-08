2018 Ford Fiesta ST Price Announced, Starts at EUR 22,100

The wait is finally over! After revealing the all-new Fiesta ST in February 2017, the subcompact-sized hot hatchback now has a price. The range kicks off at 22,100 euros in Germany, while UK-spec models start at £18,995 for the ST-1 trim level.

Taking the Renault Clio RS 200 for reference, the Ford is cheaper and torquier. Both models pack 200 PS (197 horsepower) from turbocharged engines despite the fact the Clio has 0.1 liters more displacement and features an additional cylinder.In terms of twisting force, the 260 Nm (192 pound-feet) of the Renault pale in comparison to the 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of the Fiesta ST. What’s more, the Ford develops peak torque lower in the rev range (from 1,600 rpm to 4,000 rpm).Customers are offered three levels of equipment, so let’s get down to business. The ST-1 is available exclusively as a three-door hatchback, featuring 17-inch wheels, Recaro sports seats trimmed in cloth, automatic headlights and lane keep assist, heated mirrors, and 6.5-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Moving up to the ST-2, which is available with five doors as well, Ford adds automatic climate control, blue detailing for the seats and seatbelts, heated front seats, 8.0-inch infotainment system, and the 10-speaker B&O Play audio system.At the top of the range, the ST-3 levels up to 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, red-painted brake calipers, adjustable lumbar support for the front seats, automatic high beam and wipers, rear parking camera, and the 4.2-inch instrument cluster display.Each of the three models can be furthered by the ST Performance Package, which is a must if you’re planning on enjoying the car to the fullest. Tick it off the options list, and you’re treated to the Quaife limited-slip differential, launch control, and gear shift lights. All in all, the Fiesta ST is a lot of fun for a dribble of money.Shockingly enough for a Ford Performance model, the L Dragon engine can switch to two cylinders in certain circumstances. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder also happens to enable quicker acceleration than the Fiesta ST200 (6.5 seconds), as well as a higher top speed (232 km/h; 144 mph).