2018 Ford Endura Will Act As The Replacement For The Territory

Produced from 2004 to 2016, the Ford Territory served the Blue Oval’s Australian division well. But it was phased out in October 2016 along with the Falcon, so what did the automaker come up with as a successor? Well, it's an Edge with three rows of seats.
“Wait, but the Edge is only available with five seats!” Fair enough, but over in the People’s Republic of China, Ford offers a slightly more commodious Edge since 2014. So why isn’t it called Edge in Australia?” There’s a good reason for that too, as explained by CarAdvice. In a nutshell, Toyota owns the nameplate in Australia.

These circumstances called for a different name, and so, Ford of Australia decided on Endura. Curiously enough, the bigger Edge won’t be sourced from China. Instead, the Australian division is expected to import the seven-seater from the Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada. It’s anybody’s guess why’s, more so if you remember that the Oz is closer to the Middle Kingdom.

70 millimeters longer than the U.S.- and European-spec Edge, the 2018 Ford Endura will be offered with a single powertrain. More to the point, a 2.0-liter turbo diesel matched to an eight-speed automatic tranny. The latter part is most intriguing for a very good reason: the current Edge boasts six forward gears.

The cited publication can also confirm that four trim levels will be offered: Trend, Sport, Titanium, and Titanium Plus. With pricing expected to start from AUD 49,990 and stop at AUD 75,000, the Endura is sensibly more expensive than the Territory it replaces.

If you were wondering why Ford of Australia chose Endura of all names available to trademark, that’s because it starts with “E” just like the EcoSport, Escape, and Everest. Then there’s the historical significance of the handle, which was used in the past to designate a 1.3-liter gasoline-fed engine and a 1.8-liter diesel.
