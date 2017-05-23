autoevolution

2018 Fiat Panda Facelift Spied Testing In Germany, No Major Changes Expected

 
Fiat’s lineup is focused on small cars, as that seems to have become the specialty of the Italian brand in the past few years.
The company may be known around the world for the 500, but the Panda is another pillar of its support structure. The boxy model may not be as "pretty" as its platform brother, but it does the hard work of bringing home profit for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, along with generously sharing its underpinnings with other cars.

It may not be a car that is tremendously fun to drive, but it gets the job done in most cases, and it all happens at a low cost. The 2018 model year will bring a significant update in the range when technology and driver assistance systems are concerned, but things will not go that far if you look at its styling.

The prototype that is visible in the photo gallery is covered up in camouflage, but we can still get a glimpse of its interior due to the configuration of its glass-covered surfaces.

It is evident that the small windows on the C-pillars have been kept, as they are left uncovered by camouflage, and the general shapes of the interior elements look unchanged.

The headlights will be different from the ongoing car, and the same can be said about the front and rear bumpers. The rear lights will also be refreshed, and the Italians are expected to do something regarding personalization options in the range.

While the 500 range is apparently expanding to directions that were unimaginable a decade ago, we are curious to see what Sergio Marchionne’s team has planned for this small hatchback with an aging platform.

The Panda is expected to stick around in the portfolio for two or three years once it reaches the market, but its replacement is probably already being discussed in Italy.

This time, FCA will have to make due without Opel for the engine line-up, and the former partners at Ford have also strayed from the platform sharing deal that created the second-generation of the Ka.

With Marchionne on the lookout for new partnerships, the next-generation Panda might ride on a new platform if an agreement is signed.
