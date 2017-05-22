2018 Fiat 500L Updated With 40% New Parts

Fiat's attempt to make a 500-badged 5-door car resulted in the 500L
, which came out five years ago. Now the 2018 model year 500L hopes to revive sells and add luster.
We wouldn't call it a major facelift, even though Fiat boasts that 40% of the parts and 1,800 design changes on this car are new. However, of the three trims that are available - Urban, Cross, and Wagon - we dig the one that looks like a crossover.
The engines change according to the market, of course, but the Europeans are offered quite the variety. The base unit is a 1.4-liter with 95 HP
, while the turbo version of that mill still packs 120 HP. Fiat kept the tiny 0.9-liter two-cylinder and let it produce 105 HP. In Italy, you can even have compressed natural gas versions of both the above-mentioned displacements, but they are all carry-overs. The diesel range continues to include the 1.3 Multijet II with 95 HP and the more powerful 1.6-liter unit with 120 HP.
Right, let's talk about the design changes. We wanted to make it simple for you guys, so we performed our usual photo collage tricks. As you can see, the updated 500L has the same headlight signature, but the second pair of beams below that have a halo like the little 500 got during its facelift. Fiat also updated both the upper and lower grille with more trim, but only an expert would be able to tell.
We'd call what they've done to the back a downgrade. The retro-looking square reflectors have been removed and replaced with some chrome trim. Also, there's no exhaust tip.
Stepping onboard, we notice the facelift includes a new look for the steering wheel and an upgraded gage cluster with a 3.5-inch display in the middle. The 7-inch Uconnect
borrows Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from other FCA models. Fiat is selling 92 different accessories through the Mopar brand, so there is some room for customization.