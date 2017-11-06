2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Is Out To Play With The Big Boys

Up until now, the new Ducati Scrambler was offered in two engine sizes, 400 and 800 cc. However, back in the ‘60s, it was available in three flavors (250, 350, 450 cc), so, naturally, the Italian bike maker unveiled a new 1100 cc to complete the modern trio.

33 photos



As the name suggests, power is delivered by a 1,079 cc L-twin, which offers tons of torque right from the bottom of the rev range. Couple this with the agile Scrambler chassis and the roads are yours even if they’re unpaved.



The power and torque are safely managed by Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control, which, together with the comfortable riding position offer confidence and enjoyment for miles after miles.



And just like the rest of the range, the Scrambler 1100 was made for limitless freedom of expression. It comes in three different flavors, which can be further customized by each individual. The standard 1100 is joined by the Scrambler 1100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport.



The Special draws inspiration from the custom world and offers a neo-retro vibe thanks to black spoke rims, chrome exhaust, aluminum front and rear mudguards, gold-anodized forks, grey tank and brown seat.



The 1100 Sport comes with adjustable Ohlins suspension, Viper Black paint scheme with yellow racing stripes, aluminum wheels with machined spokes, tapered handlebar, and gray seat with contrasting stitching.



From here, every owner can further customize his



The three models will be presented to the public for the first time at this year’s EICMA show in Milan. The 2018 Ducati Scrambler 1100 was designed to fulfill the requirements of experienced riders without having to switch the brand and enjoy the same customizability and fun offered by the Land of Joy.As the name suggests, power is delivered by a 1,079 cc L-twin, which offers tons of torque right from the bottom of the rev range. Couple this with the agile Scrambler chassis and the roads are yours even if they’re unpaved.The power and torque are safely managed by Bosch Corneringand Traction Control, which, together with the comfortable riding position offer confidence and enjoyment for miles after miles.And just like the rest of the range, the Scrambler 1100 was made for limitless freedom of expression. It comes in three different flavors, which can be further customized by each individual. The standard 1100 is joined by the Scrambler 1100 Special and the Scrambler 1100 Sport.The Special draws inspiration from the custom world and offers a neo-retro vibe thanks to black spoke rims, chrome exhaust, aluminum front and rear mudguards, gold-anodized forks, grey tank and brown seat.The 1100 Sport comes with adjustable Ohlins suspension, Viper Black paint scheme with yellow racing stripes, aluminum wheels with machined spokes, tapered handlebar, and gray seat with contrasting stitching.From here, every owner can further customize his Scrambler through a new extended line of accessories including different machined parts and visual trimmings. There’s even a new line of dedicated apparel that includes a leather jacket, and open-face helmet co-produced with Roland Sands Design to match the aroma of the Scrambler.The three models will be presented to the public for the first time at this year’s EICMA show in Milan.