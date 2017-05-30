2018 Dodge Demon Does a Random Burnout, Fights Its Sticky Tires

While we're waiting for the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon to land in dealerships, a move that's set to take place this fall, we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing one of these Mopar halo cars pulling a burnout to help pass the time.





No, this isn't your pre-race burnout that's supposed to bring the drag radials up to temperature. Instead, we're dealing with a random maneuver that simply sees the rubber getting melted for the fun of it.And while there's no official confirmation of the Challenger we're looking at being an actual Demon, all the right visual clues are here, from the fat arches to the badges and the wheels.Nevertheless, if anybody held a Demon vs. Hellcat burnout competition, we're not really sure if the 840-pony machine would win this, with its wider, stickier rubber being enough of an argument in favor of its 707 hp brother. Fortunately, once production kicks off in the summer, we might just end up seeing such a stunt being put together by muscle car aficionados.Until then, here's to hoping the process that sees Dodge fans getting their hands on Demons goes as speculation-free as possible. The threat of those who want to make an easy buck by using their influence to grab a Demon and then flip the car is real.In fact, just yesterday we brought you the tale of an eBay seller who is asking no less than $250,000 for a Demon. The guy obviously doesn't have the full details of the car, having posted a bogus VIN, but we expect his offer to be real. And the worst part is that he might just end up getting his money.The ad actually requested $250,000 or the highest bid, but even if the seller manages to offer the supercharger animal for, say, half the MSRP (keep in mind that the Demon kicks of at $84,995), this would still be a loss for Dodge and its fanbase.