2018 Dodge Demon Already Shows Up on eBay, Offered for $250,000

 
29 May 2017
by
When the high-octane market welcomes a magical bang-for-buck machine such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the sweet MSRP of contraption might just end up being a theoretical number. And the thing standing in between you and the $84,995 starting price of the Demon has to do with speculators and dealer markups.
Case in point with the eBay ad we're here to discuss. It's only one week days since Dodge announced the pocket-friendly price tag of the 840-pony Challenger and yet we're looking at the first example of somebody willing to make easy money by offering one of these quarter-mile beasts.

The financial side mentioned in the ad sees the Dodge Demon being offered for three times the MSRP, with the seller talking about a $250,000 (or maximum offer) stunt.

The man, who has 23 stars and 100 percent positive feedback, gives potential buyers two paths to owning a Demon, depending on when they decide to make the deal.

"Upon purchase we will discuss exactly how you would like to order your car if you purchase before the order date. If you purchase AFTER the order date then you will get the car with the options I choose," the ad states.

As for the images and VIN found in the ad, the seller explains that these aren't the real deal.

"The pictures above were taken by the public and show variations of the car. The way you order it is up to you. It has broken just about every record for any production car and comes with your name born on the car, window sticker, and Demon crate. I used a different VIN because Ebay doesn't allow you to post without one and of course I don't have the VIN for the demon yet so please disregard that," the eBay listing reads.

In fact, most of the photos included in the ad feature a B5 Blue Challenger Demon that was recently used as a demonstration vehicle.

The infuriating part is that, as in the case with most other speculation market adventures, these sellers usually end up hitting their target. With FCA only building 3,300 units of the sprinting monster, there might just be enough customers who would do just about anything to grab one.

Regardless, one question that currently sits on many muscle car enthusiasts' lips has to do with the costs of insuring a Demon. Dodge has already announced it has teamed up with Hagerty for its halo car. And while no official figure has landed, the rumor mill talks about the monthly payment potentially rising to $400-500.
