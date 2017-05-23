autoevolution

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Gets Official Pricing, It's a Pretty Good Steal

 
The wait is finally over, and when Dodge folks announced that the highly teased Challenger Demon will cost “well below six figures” they sure weren't kidding.
All of that is behind now because the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon starts at a U.S. MSRP of $84,995, a price that includes the $1,700 gas guzzler tax, but not the $1,095 destination charge.

Keep in mind that you only get the 808 horsepower version with that kind of moolah, not the full potatoes. That said, the “personalized and serialized Demon Crate,” which includes all the necessary components to unleash the full 840 horsepower and 770 lb-ft (1044 Nm) of torque, can be had if you pay just $1 on top of the official MSRP.

Since the car comes standard as single-seater, you can spec a passenger seat for 1$. Do you also want a rear seat, which is available in either leather or cloth? That will be another buck, please. Customized Demon trunk carpet kit? 1$, thank you!

The most expensive option you can feature is a power sunroof, which costs a rather hefty - especially considering the context - $4,995, and will probably be specced by no one.

On top of it, all customers who buy the most powerful production muscle car in history also get a full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving. After all, we're talking about a Challenger that can hit 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 2.3 seconds and can do the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

It's probably not always possible to lift the front axle off the ground while giving it the beans in the city, but the Demon can certainly do that at the drag strip, as certified by the Guinness World Records.

Offering up to 1.8 g of acceleration force, the Challenger SRT Demon is obviously not a car for Sunday drivers. Production is set to kick in this summer, at the Brampton Assembly plant in Canada, while deliveries should start in the fall. Only 300 cars will be sold in Canada, while the U.S. gets 3,000 and that should be it unless the demand is so large that Dodge changes its mind and builds another batch.

Either way that $84,995 translates to about $101 per horsepower, which is a pretty good ratio if you ask any muscle car lover.
