2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Fails To Sell for $77,500, Dealer Was Hoping for $125,000?

You don’t hear that much about the “regular” Challenger SRT Demon nowadays. Meaning the original Demon and not the Demon 170 with its crazy 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque. But this is good if you’re in the market for a top-notch muscle car, because an older Demon should be kinder to your wallet.

Photo: Bring a Trailer

Am I totally off in saying that for a collector, the original SRT Demon is a more desirable product than the Demon 170? You get the first of its kind drag strip-focused Challenger, featuring its very own “Demon Crate” - that’s how you prep the vehicle for high-speed runs. Also, according to Dodge, the SRT Demon was the first-ever production car to perform a wheelie. That’s just cool, period.Speaking of cool, how about this Pitch Black 2018 example with the red-finished badges and calipers? It looks gorgeous. Unfortunately, it failed to sell at auction recently, with its owner flat our refusing a top bid of $77,500. Granted, this is not a low-mileage car (it’s got 26k miles on the clock), but word has it that the seller (a dealership out of California) may have set a crazy high reserve.Someone in the comments section pointed out that the dealer had it listed on their website for $125,000, which we haven’t been able to verify. However, if that’s true, and they used that $125k marker as the reserve, then feel free to scoff at the notion. This might be a nice Demon, but it’s not that nice Let’s take a closer look at the spec, starting with that Pitch Black exterior. Other highlights include the Air Grabber hood, rear spoiler, xenon headlights, widebody fenders, LED taillights, plus a set of 18” Hole Shot alloy wheels with 315/40 Nitto NT555 tires.Meanwhile, inside is where you’ll find the heated and ventilated bucket seats in black Laguna leather (with Alcantara inserts), a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, power-adjustable steering column, a UConnect infotainment system with sat-nav, heated Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, plus a carbon fiber dashboard plaque that identifies this car as Demon #1,612.As for performance, again, this isn’t as impressive as the Demon 170 , but it’ll still get the job done in a straight line on a prepped surface. The 6.2-liter Hemi V8 boasts a 2.7-liter supercharger which helps produce the 808 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque on regular gasoline. However, if you use 100 octane fuel or higher, you can boost the output to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque.On paper, the Challenger SRT Demon can rocket to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds (2.0 seconds with a rollout), while a quarter mile is achievable in just 9.65 seconds at 140.09 mph (225.45 kph).Oh, and one more interesting nugget of information regarding this specific Demon - it was “reported stolen” back in January of this year and “recovered after theft” the following month. It’s got street cred now.