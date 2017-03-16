autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Boasts Advanced Torque Reserve Launch System

 
16 Mar 2017, 12:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Advanced Torque Reserve Launch System. That’s what the tenth installment in the Demon pre-reveal teaser campaign is all about. And a helluva lot of exhaust sound, as well as a handful of numbers that, at first glance, don’t mean anything whatsoever.
The numbers in question can be found on the license plate, reading “3.9 + 221 = 405.” I’ll refrain from speculating because, frankly, I’m not sure what to make of them. Dodge, meanwhile, tells us that “nothing is a coincidence and everything means something.” The YouTube video’s comments don’t help either. Case in point: 3.9-liter supercharger, 221 mph top speed, 405 cu.in.

Moving on to more important stuff, the Challenger SRT Demon has a somewhat different exhaust note from the Challenger SRT Hellcat. That’s due to a 50-pony bump for the 6.2-liter blown V8 and, most importantly, the torque reserve feature. Advanced Torque Reserve Launch System is its complete name and, according to Dodge, it kicks in when Launch Mode is active and engine revolutions per minute exceed the 1,000 mark.

“In plain English,” the manufacturer explains, “it lets more air flow through the engine before launch, allowing for increased supercharger rpm without torque overwhelming the brakes and spinning the rear tires.” This is achieved through closing the bypass valve on the supercharger for 'prefilling.' The torque reserve features also modifies the fuel flow and spark timing.

By briefly cutting fuel flow to selected cylinder, the exhaust note changes. The powertrain controller then advances or retards time for the perfect balance of torque and revolutions per minute. In this state, the supercharged HEMI V8 is able to build as much boost pressure as it can, thus helping deliver maximum get-up-and-go off the line. Yup, the Challenger SRT Demon is definitely quick.

We’ll find out more about what’s in store from the most extreme road-going Challenger of them all next week on Thursday. And the Thursday after that, and after that, until the curtain falls on April 11, at the 2017 NY Auto Show.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon teaser Dodge Challenger SRT Demon v8 Dodge Challenger drag race 2017 New York Auto Show
press release
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54