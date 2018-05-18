2018 Dacia Duster Fiskal Van Conversion Priced at EUR 1,730

More on this:

1 2018 Dacia Duster Review Reveals Flaws Are Still Plentiful

2 Mysterious Dacia Model Teased, Has The Silhouette of a Station Wagon

3 New Dacia Lodgy to Become a 7-Seat SUV in 2020

4 2018 Dacia Sandero Gets More Expensive, Still Is The Cheapest New Car In The UK

5 Dacia Makes Duster Commercial to Teach People How to Pronounce Its Name