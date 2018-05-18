2018 Dacia Duster Fiskal Van Conversion Priced at EUR 1,730

From the Sandero to the Duster, Dacia knows how to make cars on the cheap. Even though the Romanian automaker is a player in the commercial segment as well, the Duster Fiskal is exclusive to Austria and costs €1,730 on top of the entry-level trim.
A quick look through the Dacia Österreich online configurator reveals the Duster starts at €11,990 for the Access SCe 115 S&S with the five-speed manual transmission with front-wheel-drive. To this effect, the cheapest Fiskal will set you back €13,720.
As you can tell from the vehicle pictured in the gallery, the Duster Fiskal doesn’t have rear side and quarter windows, because there’s no bench in there to accommodate three passengers at a squeeze. The conversion adds a steel divider between the front seats and rear cargo area, which features a flat floor with four lashing points and a rubber mat. Dacia doesn’t mention anything about cargo volume, although we assume that 1,636 liters is the most this fellow will take.
4x4 is available as an optional extra on the dCi 110 S&S and TCe 125 S&S, but bear in mind the all-wheel-drive system takes 32 liters (1,604 liters) out of the maximum cargo capacity. The SUV-turned-van is destined for small businesses, although the Dokker panel van and leisure activity vehicle is that bit more versatile.
For those who just want a sport utility vehicle on the cheap, the Duster can be had in multiple configurations, ranging from the entry-level specification mentioned beforehand to the Prestige dCi 110 S&S 4WD (€20,090). The six-speed EDC dual-clutch transmission is available as an option on the 1.5-liter turbo diesel with 110 horsepower, but for whatever reason, it comes exclusively with front-wheel-drive.
Over in Austria, the Romanian-built model is available in four trim levels. The range starts with the Access and continues with the Essential, Comfort, and Prestige. Even though Dacia calls the second-generation Duster an all-new model, don’t forget that most of the underpinnings are sourced from the first-generation Duster.
