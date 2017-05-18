2018 Corvette ZR1 Confirmed With Supercharged LT5 V8 Engine

The end is nigh for the seventh-generation Corvette
. But until GM switches the recipe to mid-engine supercar, the current C7 has a final ace up its sleeve: the ZR1. What hides under the hood of the big bad ‘Vette has eluded us until now, but as it happens, Chevy went forward with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed LT5.
The official confirmation on the LT5 V8 comes from Cincinnatti-based Weapon X Motorsports
, who discovered what’s what on General Motors’ RPO system. Sporting an aluminum block with direct injection and variable valve timing, the engine in question appears to be a revision of the LT4 (C7 Z06; Camaro ZL1).
And that’s a bit baffling. As you might remember from not that long ago, the GM service document
for 2018 model year vehicles lists that LT5 stands for naturally aspirated and a DOHC
configuration. A quick sound check of the Corvette ZR1 on the Nurburgring tells otherwise, though, mainly due to the tell-tale whine of the supercharger hiding under the long, bulging hood.
About that, word hard it General Motors took to Eaton to employ the TVS R2650 blower for the ZR1. 2.65 liters represent a huge step from the 1.7-liter blower strapped to the engine of the Corvette Z06
. However, it remains to be seen if the rumor mill will be proven right once the veil will be taken off.
While on the subject of speculation, the advent of DSSV dampers on the Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE extreme track performance package
might be an indicator that the C7 ZR1 will be gifted with Multimatic’s technology as well. The bigger mystery is the type of transmission Chevy will use in the last hurrah of the seventh-generation Corvette. Up until now, spy videos of the ZR1 on the ‘Ring reveal a shifting sound akin to a full-fledged automatic.
Look forward to the debut of the 2018 Corvette ZR1
sometime in August.