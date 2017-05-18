autoevolution

2018 Corvette ZR1 Confirmed With Supercharged LT5 V8 Engine

 
18 May 2017, 14:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The end is nigh for the seventh-generation Corvette. But until GM switches the recipe to mid-engine supercar, the current C7 has a final ace up its sleeve: the ZR1. What hides under the hood of the big bad ‘Vette has eluded us until now, but as it happens, Chevy went forward with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed LT5.
The official confirmation on the LT5 V8 comes from Cincinnatti-based Weapon X Motorsports, who discovered what’s what on General Motors’ RPO system. Sporting an aluminum block with direct injection and variable valve timing, the engine in question appears to be a revision of the LT4 (C7 Z06; Camaro ZL1).

And that’s a bit baffling. As you might remember from not that long ago, the GM service document for 2018 model year vehicles lists that LT5 stands for naturally aspirated and a DOHC configuration. A quick sound check of the Corvette ZR1 on the Nurburgring tells otherwise, though, mainly due to the tell-tale whine of the supercharger hiding under the long, bulging hood.

About that, word hard it General Motors took to Eaton to employ the TVS R2650 blower for the ZR1. 2.65 liters represent a huge step from the 1.7-liter blower strapped to the engine of the Corvette Z06. However, it remains to be seen if the rumor mill will be proven right once the veil will be taken off.

While on the subject of speculation, the advent of DSSV dampers on the Camaro ZL1 with the 1LE extreme track performance package might be an indicator that the C7 ZR1 will be gifted with Multimatic’s technology as well. The bigger mystery is the type of transmission Chevy will use in the last hurrah of the seventh-generation Corvette. Up until now, spy videos of the ZR1 on the ‘Ring reveal a shifting sound akin to a full-fledged automatic.

Look forward to the debut of the 2018 Corvette ZR1 sometime in August.

 



2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 LT5 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 v8 Chevrolet Corvette Supercharged Chevrolet
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72