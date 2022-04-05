2018 Chevy Camaro SS Races 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS, Loser Learns Brutal History Lesson

Watching a modern-day muscle car going up against something from “back in the day” is immensely satisfying, especially for people that are genuine car enthusiasts. Such bouts usually end with the newer model coming out on top, but exceptions do happen, particularly when the power-to-weight ratio favors the classic model.
Basically, the result of such straight-line battles isn’t always a foregone conclusion. That’s exactly what we were hoping to see here too, a close battle between distant relatives of sorts, one that could have maybe gone down to the wire. Unfortunately, the driver of that Chevelle should have known better.
Let’s paint a picture about the two cars first, starting with the 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS, which according to the uploader featured a 327 ci V8 unit and a manual gearbox. For the 1965 model year, the Chevelle Malibu SS came with a 350 hp 327 ci V8 as a regular production option, but whether this car still made that much power, is a little hard to say.
Its rival is a 2018 Camaro SS, which we know is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, producing 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. You could get the SS with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox, this car featuring the latter option.
We should also mention that this was an 1/8-mile race, which actually could have played into the Chevelle driver’s hands, if only they weren’t so preoccupied with having to shift gears.
In the end, this turned out to be quite brutal to watch. The Chevelle’s manual gearbox is a bonafide antique. The car lost a lot of ground every time the driver upshifted, while the Camaro’s eight-speed automatic flew through the gears with the greatest of ease. That being said, we’re also impressed with how well the Chevelle got off the line at the Barona Dragstrip, outside San Diego, but that’s about it.
Let’s paint a picture about the two cars first, starting with the 1965 Chevelle Malibu SS, which according to the uploader featured a 327 ci V8 unit and a manual gearbox. For the 1965 model year, the Chevelle Malibu SS came with a 350 hp 327 ci V8 as a regular production option, but whether this car still made that much power, is a little hard to say.
Its rival is a 2018 Camaro SS, which we know is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, producing 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. You could get the SS with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox, this car featuring the latter option.
We should also mention that this was an 1/8-mile race, which actually could have played into the Chevelle driver’s hands, if only they weren’t so preoccupied with having to shift gears.
In the end, this turned out to be quite brutal to watch. The Chevelle’s manual gearbox is a bonafide antique. The car lost a lot of ground every time the driver upshifted, while the Camaro’s eight-speed automatic flew through the gears with the greatest of ease. That being said, we’re also impressed with how well the Chevelle got off the line at the Barona Dragstrip, outside San Diego, but that’s about it.