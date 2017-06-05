autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Trax Detailed, Redline Edition Included

 
The Trax has been a pretty lucrative affair for General Motors. And it continues to be exactly that bearing in mind that Chevrolet sold 79,016 examples in the U.S. alone in 2016. To keep the momentum going strong, the Trax is entering 2018 with a few updates added to the mix.
Arguably the most beguiling addition is the Redline Edition. Essentially a visual package that’s available on many other Chevrolet models, the Trax Redline Edition can be had in three exterior colors: Silver Ice Metallic (pictured), Summit White, and Mosaic Black Metallic. Regardless of choice, the 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels are finished in black and beautified by red accents for added visual drama.

Wrapped as standard in 215/55 all-season rubber, the black-painted wheels are complemented by a black grille, bowties, mirror caps, beltline moldings, and badges. As far as the cabin is concerned, the Trax Redline Edition is gifted with the Chevrolet MyLink Radio infotainment system sporting a 7.0-inch diagonal touchscreen. Jet Black Deluxe Cloth seats with Leatherette inserts are also standard.

Regular models, meanwhile, will say goodbye in 2018 to three exterior finishes: Crimson Metallic, Blue Topaz Metallic, and Orange Burst Metallic. In their place, the crossover welcomes Cajun Red Tintcoat (optional), Sandy Ridge Metallic, and Storm Blue Metallic. The well-equipped Premier also has something to brag about in the form of two new standard features: a sunroof and the Driver Confidence II Package. The latter bundles essential driver assistance systems such as Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Alert.

The ever-popular LT trim level, meanwhile, suffered an RPO-level change for 2018. More to the point, the Convenience Package can now be had only in conjunction with the Driver Confidence and the Sun and Sound packages. Pricing has yet to be confirmed by Chevrolet, but the wait won’t be long now considering that the new model year is nearly upon us. Look forward to the first units of the 2018 Trax to reach dealer showrooms this fall.
