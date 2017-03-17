2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spied on Laguna Seca, Sounds Nothing Like Camaro ZL1

autoevolution
Chevrolet engineers are currently polishing the final details of what is set to become the swansong of the C7 Corvette generation. We're talking about the 2018 Corvette ZR1, which has recently been spotted testing on Laguna Seca.
It seems that the test car convoy involved four ZR1 prototypes, with the group including two vehicles fitted with an extreme aero package (you'll notice the huge rear wing) and two machines that pack the "standard" ZR1 body.

The biggest question revolving around the upcoming supercar has to do with the contents of its engine compartment and the said sighting only adds fuel to the rumor fire.

Chevrolet's test group also included a 2017 Camaro ZL1 and, as you'll notice in the piece of footage below, the ZR1 has a totally different soundtrack compared to the muscle car.

The video, which comes from Facebook user Ben Hsu, via Corvetteblogger, features looped segments, so you'll easily be able to spot the voices of the Chevys.

Rumors about the heart of the upcoming ZR1 are split, with one of the most likely versions talking about the LT1 V8 animating the Corvette Z06 and the Camaro LT1 receiving a larger supercharger for the newcomer.

Other voices talks about the all-new LT5 DOHC V8, which has been confirmed for the 2018 Corvette, being the engine of the ZR1. We wouldn't bet on this pathway, though.

For one thing, the GM confirmation only regarded the 6.2-liter LT5 powering the a 2018MY 'Vette, but, since we're most likely looking at a naturally aspirated mill, this seems more suitable to the mid-engined C8 Corvette. This theory is not without its questions, though and that's because the engine will land for the 2018MY, while the C8 is expected to be introduced as a 2019 model.

Regardless of the engine, the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 should feature the new 10-speed automatic GM and Ford have developed together.

Since we compared the 2018 ZR1 and the 2017 ZL1, you should also pay attention to the handling difference between the vehicles, with the Corvette appearing much more planted while flying on the track.

Last year, it seemed that Chevrolet would introduce the new ZR1 at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show in January, so it shouldn't take long until we get to meet the fresh slab of America.

