2018 BMW X4 Shows Up in German Traffic, Gets Closer to Production

 
29 May 2017
by
The second generation of the BMW X4 made its spyshots debut at the beginning of the month and we are now back on the topic. As opposed to the transport truck take we received last time, we can now see a 2018 X4 prototype doing its thing in German traffic.
The SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) has been spotted in Munich and the good news for fans of the genre is that the crossover appears to be close to its debut. At least that's what the shy camouflage covering the test car suggests.

With the launch of the third-generation (that's G01, in Bimmer talk) BMW X3 being imminent, it's only natural to see the coupe-ish sibling of the high-riding model testing.

Underneath the German crossovers, we'll find the CLAR architecture, which is set to become the backbone of all BMW models from the 3 Series up. Speaking of which, here's a piece of spy footage showcasing the 2019 3er in action on the Nurburgring.

The new platform will please the driver by delivering sharper handling, while the 100 kg (220 lbs) weight saving set to be introduced by the architecture being one of the top assets behind the process. The passengers will also receive benefits, as the those sitting in the rear will enjoy greater knee room.

Under the hood, the greatest change will be the introduction of a proper M version. The rumor mill talks about the X4 M being animated by a 500 hp incarnation of the BMW M3/M4 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six.

Underneath the all-out M car, we'll find the X4 M40i, which will be animated by the new B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. At the other end of the efficiency scale, we should find a hybrid incarnation of the Bimmer, which should wear the xDrive35e badge.

The Bavarian automaker should introduce the G02 X4 within the next 12 months, which means that we're most likely looking at a 2018 MY proposal.
