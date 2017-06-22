autoevolution

2018 BMW X3 World Premiere Set For June 26 At Spartanburg Plant

22 Jun 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Operational since 1994, the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina is the place where BMW builds every sport utility vehicle ranging from the X3 to the X6. This summer, an all-new crossover will be added to the production line in the form of the third-generation X3 (G01).
41 photos
2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)2018 BMW X3 (G01)
Penned by Australian designer Calvin Luk, the newcomer will show off what it’s made of on Monday. There’s even a live stream set up for BMW enthusiasts and anticipating customers, which will go online at 9:30 EST on June 26. So what can we expect from the X3 of the G01 variety?

For starters, it will be larger than the model it replaces in all aspects. The CLAR platform that serves as the skeleton for the X3, however, will see curb weight drop a little compared to the 2017 model year. A more optimized package than ever before, BMW has offered a glimpse of the X3 only recently, with the compact crossover testing in sub-zero weather.

According to a model code list, there will be plenty of powertrain options to choose from. In the United States, the G01 X3 will be offered in the following flavors: sDrive30i, xDrive30i, xDrive30d, xDrive30e iPerformance plug-in hybrid, and performance-oriented M40i xDrive. The latter will be the sportiest X3 available at launch, with an X3 M expected to hit the U.S. market sometime in 2018 for the 2019 model year.

Over in Europe, the entry-level choices are the sDrive18d and the sDrive20i. The former, as it’s the case with the 318d, will be propelled by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel with 150 PS and 320 Nm to its name. A far more exciting oil-burning variant confirmed for Europe is the M40d.

The G01 will succeed F25 after the latter served BMW faithfully for almost 10 years. In markets such as China, the Bavarian automaker is expected to re-engineer the all-new X3 with a longer wheelbase, adding a third row of seats just for the hell of it.

2018 BMW X3 G01 BMW X3 SUV BMW Spartanburg crossover
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017