2018 BMW X3 Further Revealed In "Official Spyshots"

BMW has completed the 2018 X3’ Arctic testing phase, which is a major step in the development of any new model.
Instead of a simple press release, the blue-and-white roundel has decided to publish an extensive photo gallery of official “spyshots.” While the term is like scratching your left ear with your right hand behind your back, it is a concise way of saying that a company unveiled pictures of a covered-up prototype that the firm does not want to reveal at the moment.

BMW has explained that the testing procedure of the 2018 X3 was done just 56 kilometers (34.7 miles) South of the Polar Circle, which is a cold place. There’s a small town over there, and it is called Arjeplog. An abundance of snow characterizes it, and temperatures are low enough to make a popsicle impossible to enjoy.

The Bavarian brand has explained that these conditions are perfect for developing and calibrating the electronic and mechanical elements of the new X3, which will come with the company’s xDrive permanent all-wheel-drive system.

From the Dynamic Stability Control system to xDrive, BMW set up the 2018 X3 to be ready for launch, as well as ensuring it has the brand’s unique driving feel.

BMW officials claim the next X3 will provide enhanced agility thanks to these tests, and this is something that its owners are sure to enjoy. Evidently, the SAV will do more than just drift on ice, as the engineers have demonstrated in a few of those photos, but also offer the highest possible traction level on this surface, as well as on other slippery terrains.

The images themselves confirm that our previous spyshots were accurate, and we can see production-ready headlights, tail lights, and a completed design that is just waiting to be unveiled at an international motor show.

While the large white surfaces prevent us from estimating the size of the new X3, it is evident that this model has grown since its previous generation. Its design has also been adapted to make it look more like the X5, without a “matryoshka effect.”
