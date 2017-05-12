autoevolution

2018 BMW i8 Spyder Prototype Spied, Everything Looks Ready For Production

 
12 May 2017, 7:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW surprised the world with the i8 when it was launched on the market, and the hybrid coupe is about to receive a convertible version.
Dubbed i8 Spyder, the new body style of the top-of-the-line plug-in hybrid from Munchen comes with a soft top. Unlike the coupe, the Spyder comes with just two seats, but both of them come with a mid-cycle refresh.

Several modifications have been made to the only butterfly door model from this brand to improve distinct aspects of it, and most have been done under the skin.

First of all, the battery pack has a bigger capacity, which will lead to a greater overall range, along with the capability of operating in full electric mode for longer.

There’s a possibility it may go faster in the EV mode, but we will have to wait until it is launched to know for sure. Driving in the electric mode at high speeds in a plug-in hybrid does not make much sense, because this type of operation is intended for zero-emission zones in cities, as well as reducing the overall carbon footprint of each drive.

A power hike of the hybrid drivetrain is also on the table, and some unnamed people claimed it would go from 362 HP to 400, while some reports announce a more conservative 372 HP of combined maximum output.

The turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine is set to stay in the i8, but it may get more power for the Life Cycle Impulse, which is BMW-talk for “facelift.” The electric units could also be upgraded, which would lead to the 400 HP mentioned in the previous paragraph.

There’s a chance that BMW will launch the i8 Spyder in early 2018, but other reports point to a launch for the 2019 model year, which means offering it after the half of next year.

Regardless of the time when it is released on the market, the i8 Spyder is a distinctive car in the segment, which has yet to have a direct competitor from rival brands.
2018 BMW i8 Spyder BMW i8 Spyder BMW i8 i8 i8 Spyder BMW spyshots
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673