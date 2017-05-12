2018 BMW i8 Spyder Prototype Spied, Everything Looks Ready For Production

BMW
surprised the world with the i8
when it was launched on the market, and the hybrid coupe is about to receive a convertible version.
Dubbed i8 Spyder
, the new body style
of the top-of-the-line plug-in hybrid from Munchen comes with a soft top. Unlike the coupe, the Spyder comes with just two seats, but both of them come with a mid-cycle refresh
.
Several modifications have been made to the only butterfly door model from this brand to improve distinct aspects of it, and most have been done under the skin.
First of all, the battery pack has a bigger capacity, which will lead to a greater overall range, along with the capability of operating in full electric mode for longer.
There’s a possibility it may go faster in the EV mode, but we will have to wait until it is launched to know for sure. Driving in the electric mode at high speeds in a plug-in hybrid does not make much sense, because this type of operation is intended for zero-emission zones in cities, as well as reducing the overall carbon footprint of each drive.
A power hike of the hybrid drivetrain is also on the table, and some unnamed people claimed it would go from 362 HP
to 400, while some reports announce a more conservative 372 HP
of combined maximum output.
The turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine is set to stay in the i8, but it may get more power for the Life Cycle Impulse, which is BMW-talk for “facelift.” The electric units could also be upgraded, which would lead to the 400 HP mentioned in the previous paragraph.
There’s a chance that BMW will launch the i8 Spyder
in early 2018, but other reports point
to a launch for the 2019 model year, which means offering it after the half of next year.
Regardless of the time when it is released on the market, the i8 Spyder is a distinctive car in the segment, which has yet to have a direct competitor from rival brands.