2018 BMW i8 Facelift Gets Ever Nearer To Production

 
2 Jun 2017, 12:17 UTC ·
Introduced in 2014 as the halo model of the i lineup, the i8 is a polarizing supercar. Sure the engine is in the middle, but it’s the 1.5-liter turbo three-banger from the MINI. Sure it has two electric motors, but they’re not as powerful as those used by Tesla in the Model S. Be that as it may, BMW sold plenty of i8s, and will continue doing just that.
In a bid to keep things fresh with people in the market for such an offbeat proposition for personal transportation, the Bavarian automaker is hard at work developing a mid-cycle update for the i8. Expected to be shown in all its glory by the end of 2017, the newcomer is planned to hit dealer lots in the first quarters of 2018.

Beyond a handful of exterior alterations, the redesigned i8 will also be available as a convertible. More specifically, BMW confirmed the i8 Spyder nameplate for this body style. And based on spy photos of pre-production prototypes, it will be an instant hit from a commercial standpoint. Furthermore, the refresh is also rumored to consist of better dynamic performance and a slightly better all-electric range.

The first time we’ve heard that the 2018 BMW i8 will get 420 horsepower from its gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain was May 2016. This rumor surfaced once again in the British motoring media thanks to Autocar, which believes that a power hike of 10 percent fits the bill just nicely. As for the eco-friendly credentials of the mid-engined machine, rumor has it battery capacity will go up from today’s 7.1 kWh to something like 14.2 kilowatt-hours.

According to the cited publication, it’s also natural to assume that BMW will work its magic on the interior as well. Here, the most noticeable change will come in the form of an updated iDrive system, which is likely to receive the Gesture Control feature from the 7er/5er.

For those who couldn’t care less about going hybrid, BMW has a treat for you: the F90 M5. For the latest generation of the super sedan, the automaker went forward with a performance-oriented xDrive system that can be set to send 100 percent the twin-turbo V8 engine’s grunt to the rear wheels.
