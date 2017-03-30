autoevolution
2018 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer Facelift Spied For The First Time

 
BMW has a serious campaign ahead of itself, which plans to take the brand back to the first position of the premium sales rankings.
The Bavarian carmaker plans to introduce numerous new models in its line-up, and these launches include facelifted versions of existing cars. One of those facelifts is scheduled for the 2 Series Active Tourer.

If you have lived in a cave in the past three or four years, this is BMW’s first front-wheel-drive car ever, and it is also the firm’s first MPV.

Our spy photographers caught an example testing in the wild with a few new elements. Those components are currently covered up, but we can see that the Life Cycle Impulse planned for this automobile does not involve dramatic changes. We will describe them below, just to keep tabs on the people carrier from Munich.

The 2018 2 Series Active Tourer comes with a redesigned front end and a restyled rear. The LED daytime running lights in the headlamps have been modified, and the same can be said about the indicators, which also use LED technology.

As you can observe, the shape of the hood seems to have changed a bit, and the same can be stated about the front grille. The bumper has been adapted accordingly.

Meanwhile, at the rear, this prototype only conceals the lower part of its bumper. Most likely, it has been changed a bit, but without any dramatic alterations.

If it was not already obvious, this prototype is a plug-in hybrid vehicle. On top of the individual “door” for the charging plug, placed on the front fender, the blue-and-white-roundel has put stickers on all sides to show that this is a “hybrid test vehicle.”

The 2 Series Active Tourer is already available in a hybrid version, called 225 xe, and it is a plug-in hybrid. Most likely, the facelift will bring efficiency improvements across the board, for all engine versions, along with an improved interior. Customers should also expect new wheel designs, as well as fresh color options.
