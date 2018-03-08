2018 BMW 2 Series Active and Gran Tourer LCI Show Mild Facelifts in Geneva

But things went on and those hyper-sensitive fans who thought the German carmaker would only make RWD and AWD
vehicles forever and ever eventually lost their voice. Meanwhile, BMW had successfully expanded into a new segment that had very little in common with the brand's ethos, but also provided the opportunity to attract a whole new type of clients.
Like Mercedes-Benz
, the Munich-based manufacturer is also looking to cover as many sectors of the market as possible, and even though they don't register spectacular sales, minivans can still prove worthwhile. Especially when you already have a modular platform that can ease up their design and production greatly.
The two models were baptized Active Tourer - for the smaller, allegedly sportier one - and Gran Tourer
- for the clearly family-oriented one. After a few years on the market, the pair has just received a very discreet facelift, and the Geneva Motor Show is where BMW
chose to make the official introduction for the refreshed versions.
As far as facelifts go, we're looking at a fairly modest effort. On the visual front, you'll struggle to notice any difference if the two generations aren't side by side. The new front bumper has larger air intakes with the grille itself also slightly revised, while at the back the models powered by four-cylinder engines (there are three-cylinder ones as well) receive a new dual-exhaust system.
A new M Sport version has also been introduced, but don't expect anything other than a bit more visual pizzazz from it. An expanded color palette, the option for LED lights, and updated wheel designs round off the list of novelties for the 2 Series family movers.
Inside, new owners probably won't notice the slightly more comfortable front seats, but they should definitely enjoy the latest generation iDrive system as well as the new electronic gear selector for those models equipped with an automatic transmission.
All engine options have been improved with gains of up to 7 hp and 10 Nm (7 lb-ft) as well as improved efficiency. Nothing fancy, then, but there's still a large pool of powertrains to choose from. Those interested can opt for anything from the 109 hp 216i to the 231 hp 225i xDrive or the 190 hp 220d if they fancy diesels. There's also a hybrid version - the 225xe iPerformance which has a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine and an 88 hp electric motor coupled to a 7.6 kWh battery pack. The performance is nothing to write home about, but then again who looks for acceleration times when buying a vehicle like these?