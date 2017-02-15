autoevolution

2018 Bentley Continental GTC Spied In Sweden Alongside Coupe Model

 
Bentley’s fortune in the modern era was made on the back of the Continental GT. Redesigned in 2010, the plush grand tourer is starting to show its age. Despite the advent of the 700 horsepower Supersports, the time is high for the peeps over at Bentley to step up their game with a brand new take on the Continental GT.
Expected to be revealed later this year, the third-generation model was recently spied testing in the coldest part of Sweden. The shutterbugs caught a GTC and a GT in the wild, each bragging with its own type of camouflage.

The convertible wears the same old camo as previous prototypes, though the coupe strikes a discordant note. In the case of the taillights and headlights, it’s obvious that the GT is showing off more skin that its soft top brother.

A quick search on the license plates with the DVLA reveals that both cars are gifted with Bentley’s 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12, which is a monster of an engine. As mentioned a little earlier, it’s good for 710 PS (700 bhp) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) in the top-of-the-line Continental GT Supersports. In standard tune, that would be 642 PS (633 horsepower) and 840 Nm (619 lb-ft).

The 2018 Bentley Continental GT will also be offered with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and, believe it or not, a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The latter means of propulsion was confirmed by none other than Wolfgang Durheimer, who’s the head honcho over at the British automaker. The big kahuna let it be known that the Continental GT Plug-In Hybrid will make use of a V6 engine, “and its power output will match that of the V8.” Exciting stuff, alright.

This set of spy photos also shows more details at the front and rear of the vehicle, and a significantly clearer side window line. The lesser camouflage in the coupe’s case also allows us to take in the front grille and hood design. Overall, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT flaunts a wider and lower stance than the model it replaces, which makes for a very sporty impression.
