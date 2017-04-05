2018 Beast 2.0 Presidential Limo Spied, Looks Absolutely Massive

Being the President is a tough job. Two months after Obama
assumed this role, the former POTUS had to take a risky decision in order to save GM and Chrysler from going belly up. Trump
, on the other hand, pressed various carmakers into pouring money in U.S. production. It’s definitely hard to be the POTUS.
Other than the stress it involves, being the leader of the world’s leading democratic superpower has its fair share of risks. It’s unsurprising, then, that the President's car is more of an armored behemoth rather than an oversized sedan with very comfortable rear seats. The current Cadillac One
went into service in 2009, and obviously enough, it’s based on a truck platform.
The stretched Cadillac DTS
-inspired luxobarge, however, will soon be retired. Its successor, which is tentatively called Beast 2.0, looks even more massive than the presidential limo it replaces. Spied testing at an off-limits facility, the prototype borrows the front fascia design from the Escalade. At the rear, the vestigial trunk is flanked by two taillights that hark back to those of the CT6.
“Beefy”
is the word that best describes the physique of this presidential limousine, with the thick pillars and assault-proof tires clearly visible. On closer inspection, the broad stance and kevlar-reinforced tires are signs Beast 2.0 rides on some sort of modified medium-/heavy-duty truck platform.
In development since at least 2013, unverified reports suggest that the President’s new limousine will cost $1 to $1.5 million a piece. Other reports, citing General Motors
documents, suggest that America’s biggest automaker has received $15.8 million to make Beast 2.0 happen. Seeing how close to production the pictured prototype is, my gut tells me the newcomer will enter service in the latter half of the year. Undoubtedly, President Trump will like the bullet and bomb proof giant. After all, he’s a bit of a Cadillac fan.
Being the heavy machine it is, the next-generation Cadillac One is believed to use a turbo diesel engine for propulsion. Being a GM-developed product, the most likely candidate is the Duramax 6.6-liter V8
. Produced by DMAX, the oil-chugging mill in L5P specification develops 445 hp and 910 pound-feet.