2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Sound Check and Acceleration Test

23 Jul 2017, 4:03 UTC ·
by
Want a brutally fast yet small sedan that's not the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45? Well, your only choice is the all-new Audi RS3 "Limousine," and it's a decent one.
The model was recently launched in Germany, and YouTuber Automann-TV has one in his garage for the week, giving us a glimpse of what it's like to live with the latest 2.5 TFSI monster.

The A3 was launched in 2013, but it too Audi four whole years to finally make an RS version. It might not be a tail-happy sportscar, but reviews say that it's a more balanced machine than the hatchback.

As you might have noticed already, the styling is a little different too. This 2018 model borrows its headlight design from the A4, thanks to a mid-life refresh. The front end is dominated by an oversized hexagonal grille that, together with the side vents, is painted gloss black.

The engine is new as well. Thanks to aluminum construction, the 400 horsepower 2.5-liter turbo puts 25 fewer kilograms over the front axle than the 367 horsepower mill in the RS3 Sportback.

Brutally fast would be an accurate way to describe this car. Even though it's the second cheapest RS, it reaches 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds during the acceleration test. So Audi is once again underrating its cars because the official time is 4.1 seconds.

You should have a listen for yourself, but we find that it does sound different compared to the 2015 predecessor and also in comparison to the TT RS Coupe which also has the 400 HP engine. At low revs, it's more interesting, and once the valves open above 4k, the sedan is more discreet than its 2-door brother.

At €56,000 or $59,500, the RS3 sedan is about as expensive as its Porsche rivals like the 718 Cayman S. The one in the video is optioned to the teeth, so it costs more. But does it make for a practical everyday car or are you better off with the S4?

